Lorenzo flawless in France

Reigning world champion Jorge Lorenzo has continued his great start to 2016 by winning the French Grand Prix ahead of Yamaha team-mate Valentino Rossi and young Spaniard Maverick Vinales.



It was a perfect day for the Spaniard, who led the French Grand Prix from flag-to-flag - and within a lap, Lorenzo already opened up a half-second gap on the Ducati duo of Andrea Dovizioso and Andrea Iannone.



For Marquez, it was a different story - as the Honda rider went into the race as the leader in the world championship race, but after a poor start - he dropped from second into fourth position on the opening lap.



After a disappointing qualifying session where he finished seventh fastest, Valentino Rossi worked hard to climb through the field, passing both Pol and Aleix Espargaro in the first few laps to quickly jump in to fifth.



As Lorenzo began to pull away from the Ducati duo - Iannone's pursuit of his team-mate came to an abrupt half on lap seven, as the Iannone fell from his bike - which allowed Rossi to move further up the field in to fourth place.

There was a three-way tussle for second place developing - and on lap 13, Rossi made his first major move when he slipped past Marquez, then made another move to pass Dovizioso shortly afterwards and push into second place.

However, in a bizarre scene on Lap 17 - Marquez and Dovizioso both fell from their bikes at the same moment on turn seven, which allowed Suzuki's Maverick Vinales to move into third position, while Lorenzo and Rossi extended their leads over the rest of the pack.



As the dust settled, Lorenzo crossed the chequered flag over ten seconds ahead of Rossi, while Vinales finished three seconds behind to secure his first career podium finish in the MotoGP class.

Honda's Dani Pedrosa finished the race in fourth, as he was unable to catch Vinales and secure a spot on the podium - while Pol Espargaro was the highest placing Independent rider, as he finished fifth, ahead of his brother Aleix in sixth.

Danilo Petrucci (Octo Pramac), Hector Barbera (Avintia), Alvaro Bautista (Aprilia) and Stefan Bradl (Aprilia) finished off the top ten.

Australian rider Jack Miller suffered a fall and did not finish the race.