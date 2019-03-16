Lewis Hamilton breaks record in qualifying race

Melbourne's 24th year hosting the start of the Formula 1 Grand Prix season will see the fastest, softest and lightest tyres thrown onto all the cars for the start of the qualifying race of the Australian Grand Prix, 2019.



The home favourite Ricciardo finally managed to get through a practice session but was eliminated from qualifying during Q2, as Renault suffered a frustrating second session at the Australian Grand Prix.



Both Ricciardo and his teammate Nico Hulkenberg were knocked out of Q1 finishing in 12th and 11th respectively, with Ricciardo’s final flying lap not good enough to give the home fans something to cheer about.



A break of relief for Ricciardo is that his Red Bull replacement Pierre Gasly was unable to make it past Q1 and will start five places behind him on the grid.



The world champion Lewis Hamilton has smashed the Melbourne track record and sent him on his way to pole position for the start of the Australian Grand Prix on Sunday 17th march.



His record time of 1.20.486, 0.112 seconds ahead of Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas will see him start at the top to give him the best opportunity to take the championship.



Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel finished qualifying a distant third (+0.704)



Hamilton has also equaled the record for the most pole positions at a single circuit placing him amoungst the world's great legends Ayrton Senna and Michael Schumacher having also claimed eight at one track.



























2019 Formula 1 Rolex Australian Grand Prix LIVE on 10 and streamed LIVE on 10 play. Broadcast commences - 11.00am AEST Sunday 17 March.





