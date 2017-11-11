Late drama leads to draw between Victory and Roar

Both sides remain winless after six weeks of the A-League season - with Melbourne sitting on 4 points (4 draws, 2 losses) and Brisbane one point behind with 3 draws and 3 losses.



Despite the low-scoring nature of the game, there was plenty of intensity in the contest - with Jack Hingert stamping his authority on the contest in the opening minute, crunching Victory star Leroy George with a heavy tackle.



This physical play would continue throughout the match - with the referee reaching into his pocket to issue six yellow cards on the night, including four in the first half alone.



The Victory looked dangerous on set-pieces, with Leroy George supplying plenty of well-placed crossed into the box - but a man of the match performance from Roar goalkeeper Jamie Young helped to keep Melbourne off the score sheet in the opening half, despite numerous chances.



As the minutes ticked on, neither side could find a way to put the ball in the back of the net - which meant that both managers went to their bench in search of answers, with the Victory bringing on 17 year-old Christian Theoharous in the 77th minute and the teenager was quick to make an impact.



Within minutes of entering the contest, Theoharous roared down the left wing and whipped a cross into the box - which Leroy George latched on to, eventually finding Besart Berisha in front of the goal to blast one into the back of the net and give the home side a 1-0 lead in the 80th minute.



As the home crowd were celebrating, the men in orange started to push - helped by their own super-sub Brett Holman, who probed and helped to open up gaps in the Victory defense. It only took four minutes for Brisbane to strike back and deflate the crowd at Etihad Stadium, drawing the game even again at 1-1.



However, neither side could find the back of the net and the clubs were forced to walk away with one point apiece.

