Jorge Lorenzo wins amazing duel at the Austrian MotoGP

Jorge Lorenzo won a thrilling Austrian MotoGP, overtaking Marc Marquez on the final lap and holding on for victory.

Marquez started in pole position and looked comfortable for most of the race, but Ducati rider Lorenzo kept up the pace and the pair 
traded first place over the final laps.

With 3 laps to go an unforced error under braking let Lorenzo take the lead and the pair dueled until the end.

Lorenzo made the decisive move on the home straight leading into the final lap and managed to hold off Marquez's Honda to claim the win.

Andrea Dovizioso trailed Lorenzo and Marquez throughout, to finish on the podium in 3rd.


Great Britian MotoGP broadcast LIVE on ONE and streamed LIVE on tenplay.com.au from 9.30pm AEDT, Sunday 26th August 2018


Sport in June: Wrap

    There was plenty of football to whet the appetite as the Socceroos secured their passage to their fifth straight FIFA World Cup
    A massive month of sport is ahead on 10
    It was another action-packed month of sport as we review all the action from May on 10 play.
    Football fans will be treated to the very best with the Socceroos, CommBank Matildas and Australia U23's all in action in June live on 10 play and Paramount+
    Catch up with all the action from April