Jorge Lorenzo wins amazing duel at the Austrian MotoGP

Jorge Lorenzo won a thrilling Austrian MotoGP, overtaking Marc Marquez on the final lap and holding on for victory.



Marquez started in pole position and looked comfortable for most of the race, but Ducati rider Lorenzo kept up the pace and the pair

traded first place over the final laps.



With 3 laps to go an unforced error under braking let Lorenzo take the lead and the pair dueled until the end.



Lorenzo made the decisive move on the home straight leading into the final lap and managed to hold off Marquez's Honda to claim the win.



Andrea Dovizioso trailed Lorenzo and Marquez throughout, to finish on the podium in 3rd.







