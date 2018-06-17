Jorge Lorenzo is back!

Jorge Lorenzo has clawed his way back through the pack to be in serious contention for the 2018 MotoGP Championship, taking his second straight win in Race 7 at Barcelona-Catalunya, Spain.

Cooler than expected track temperatures allowed for the Spaniard to find his rhythm, amd run a spectacular race.

It wasn’t all smooth-sailing, Lorenzo’s poll position was lost to Honda rider Marc Marquez who had a dream start, breaking from the pack and taking the lead. However, by Lap 2, Turn 1, the Marquez watched the fellow Spaniard blitz past on his Ducati.

Championship leader Marquez continued to nip at heels of his fellow countryman, but was unable to hunt him down, finishing in a convincing 2nd place.

Italian rider Andrea Dovizioso’s dreams for contending for the 2018 Championship faded a little further, when he crashed his Ducati out on turn 5, shattering his chances for a podium finish.

Aussie Jack Miller’s season continued with trouble, as he struggled for pace.

Veteran Italian racer Valentino Rossi took a surprised, ‘very happy’ 3rd place on the podium position, after struggling to find rhythm against Ducati in the practice rounds.

