Melbourne Victory beat Jets 1-0 in Grand Final rematch

A sweetly struck drive from outside the box was the difference between the teams as Victory ground out their first 3 points of the 2018/19 season.



Kevin Muscat's side repeated the result of May's Grand Final thanks to clever build-up play from Keisuke Honda in the 71st minute.



On the right wing, he had space to turn before squaring the ball for Terry Antonis, who took one touch and sweetly drilled the ball into the bottom-right corner, just beyond the grasp of Jets' keeper Glen Moss.



The goal makes it 2 in 2 games for Antonis and Honda has been involved in every Victory goal so far this season.



A scrappy game, the Jets dominated the first half hour - the Jets' Ronny Vargas came closest, curling his left foot shot from inside the box, off the bar.



Victory came close in the 31st minute when Jai Ingham took a loose ball into the box, cut inside and curled a right footed shot just past the right hand angle of the goal, with the keeper nowhere.



3 minutes into the 2nd half, Victory had a goal rightly disallowed for offside, Barbarouses rounded the keeper but VAR confirmed the referees decision to rule out the strike.



The Jets did not heed the warning and Antonis strike proved to be the difference, despite some desperate attacking from Newcastle who showed great effort but little cutting edge.



