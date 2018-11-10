Sport

Battling Newcastle Jets hold Sydney FC 1-1

Nick Cowburn scores his first club goal with 4 minutes to go

Sydney FC maintained their unbeaten start to the season, but will consider this 3 points lost at the McDonald Jones Stadium, Newcastle.

Threatening from the start, Alex Brosque opened the scoring for Sydney on the 20th minute.

Rhyan Grant found space on the right wing and crossed for Brosque to glance a near-post header across the keeper low down. 

Jets keeper Glen Moss got a hand to it but should have done better as the ball squirmed through to cross the line.

Serbian midfielder Milos Ninkovic was controlling the tempo of the game as Sydney looked to increase their lead, but went in to half time 1-0 .

The 2nd half continued with Sydney in control - Le Fondre, Brosque and Ninkovic all having chances but the Jets never gave up and were rewarded in the 86th minute.

In a similar position to Sydney's goal in the first half, a free kick from the right was powerfully headed home by substitute Nick Cowburn, the ball taking a slight deflection to beat Sydney keeper Andrew Redmayne.

But deep into stoppage time, Charles Lokolingoy had a chance to win it for the visitors -  he was clear through on goal, only to be denied by an onrushing Glen Moss who saved with his feet to deny Sydney the 3 points.

It was no less than Ernie Merrick's team deserved and will lift their spirits going into the international break - the point temporarily lifts them off the bottom of the table - Sydney stay top at the end of Round 4.

Before the match, a Remembrance ceremony was impeccably observed by the players and both sets of fans.


Socceroos v South Korea LIVE on 10 and streamed LIVE on 10 play. Kick off - 7.50pm AEST Saturday 17 November.

