Sport

EpisodesFootballBellator MMAFormula 1
More
Back

International Horse Racing on 10

International Horse Racing on 10

Network 10 expands its horse racing coverage

Network 10, the home of the Melbourne Cup Carnival, is expanding its horse racing coverage to include key international events and major races in Great Britain and France.

The international coverage is a result of a deal between Network 10 and Tabcorp’s racing broadcaster, Sky Racing.

The schedule includes key lead-up races to the Lexus Melbourne Cup; The Gordon Stakes at Goodwood (won by Cross Counter in 2018) and the Ebor Handicap at York, plus the world-renowned Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe at Longchamp in France.

The featured events to be broadcast on 10 Bold and streamed on 10 play on Saturday nights are:

  • Coral Eclipse Meeting, Sandown Park, UK
  • July Cup Meeting, Newmarket, UK
  • Glorious Goodwood, Goodwood, UK
  • Ebor Festival, York, UK
  • Cambridgeshire Meeting, Newmarket, UK
  • ARC Meeting, Longchamp, France
  • British Champions Day, Ascot, UK

10’s head of Sport Matt White said: “This is great news for fans of international racing to have live free-to-air coverage, and an exciting time at 10 Sport as we expand our horse racing portfolio.

“International horses that are aiming for a start in the Lexus Melbourne Cup will be on the world stage, so our viewers can follow the complete story as we build to ‘the race that stops a nation’™.”

Coverage of the Coral Eclipse Meeting at Sandown Park begins on 10 Bold Saturday, 6 July at 10.30pm AEST.

Sport in June: Wrap
NEXT STORY

Sport in June: Wrap

Advertisement

Related Articles

Sport in June: Wrap

Sport in June: Wrap

There was plenty of football to whet the appetite as the Socceroos secured their passage to their fifth straight FIFA World Cup
Sport in July

Sport in July

A massive month of sport is ahead on 10
Sport in May: Wrap

Sport in May: Wrap

It was another action-packed month of sport as we review all the action from May on 10 play.
Sport in June

Sport in June

Football fans will be treated to the very best with the Socceroos, CommBank Matildas and Australia U23's all in action in June live on 10 play and Paramount+
Sport in April: Wrap

Sport in April: Wrap

Catch up with all the action from April