International Horse Racing on 10

Network 10, the home of the Melbourne Cup Carnival, is expanding its horse racing coverage to include key international events and major races in Great Britain and France.

The international coverage is a result of a deal between Network 10 and Tabcorp’s racing broadcaster, Sky Racing.

The schedule includes key lead-up races to the Lexus Melbourne Cup; The Gordon Stakes at Goodwood (won by Cross Counter in 2018) and the Ebor Handicap at York, plus the world-renowned Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe at Longchamp in France.

The featured events to be broadcast on 10 Bold and streamed on 10 play on Saturday nights are:

Coral Eclipse Meeting, Sandown Park, UK

July Cup Meeting, Newmarket, UK

Glorious Goodwood, Goodwood, UK

Ebor Festival, York, UK

Cambridgeshire Meeting, Newmarket, UK

ARC Meeting, Longchamp, France

British Champions Day, Ascot, UK

10’s head of Sport Matt White said: “This is great news for fans of international racing to have live free-to-air coverage, and an exciting time at 10 Sport as we expand our horse racing portfolio.

“International horses that are aiming for a start in the Lexus Melbourne Cup will be on the world stage, so our viewers can follow the complete story as we build to ‘the race that stops a nation’™.”

Coverage of the Coral Eclipse Meeting at Sandown Park begins on 10 Bold Saturday, 6 July at 10.30pm AEST.