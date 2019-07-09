International Horse Racing Fixtures

Network 10, the home of the Melbourne Cup Carnival, is expanding its horse racing coverage to include key international events and major races in Great Britain and France.
The featured events to be broadcast on 10 Bold and streamed on 10 play on Saturday nights are:
|Event
|Date
|Watch
|Broadcast Commences
|Coral Eclipse
|6 July, Saturday
|Bold and 10 play
|22:30-01:00
|July Cup Meeting
|13 July, Saturday
|Bold and 10 play
|22:30-02:00
|King George
|27 July, Saturday
|Bold and 10 play
|22:30-01:00
|Glorious Goodwood
|3 August, Saturday
|Bold and 10 play
|22:30-01:00
|Ebor Festival
|24 August, Saturday
|10 play
|22:30-01:00
|Cambridgeshire Meeting
|28 September, Saturday
|10 play
|22:30-01:00
|British Champions Day
|19 October, Saturday
|10 play
|23:00-01:30