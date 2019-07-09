Sport

International Horse Racing Fixtures

Fixtures for the 2019 events on BOLD

Network 10, the home of the Melbourne Cup Carnival, is expanding its horse racing coverage to include key international events and major races in Great Britain and France.

The featured events to be broadcast on 10 Bold and streamed on 10 play on Saturday nights are:

Event Date Watch Broadcast Commences
Coral Eclipse 6 July, Saturday Bold and 10 play  22:30-01:00
July Cup Meeting 13 July, Saturday Bold and 10 play  22:30-02:00
King George 27 July, Saturday Bold and 10 play  22:30-01:00
Glorious Goodwood 3 August, Saturday Bold and 10 play  22:30-01:00
Ebor Festival 24 August, Saturday 10 play  22:30-01:00
Cambridgeshire Meeting 28 September, Saturday 10 play  22:30-01:00
British Champions Day  19 October, Saturday 10 play  23:00-01:30
Sport in June: Wrap
Sport in June: Wrap

