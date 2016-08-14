Iannone wins maiden race, Ducati dominate in Austria

This win was also the first MotoGP class win for Ducati since Casey Stoner took home the title at Phillip Island in 2010, ending a six-year drought for the Italian team.



Iannone started the race from pole position, alongside fellow Ducati rider Andrea Dovizioso and Yamaha's Valentino Rossi - who started the race hot and surged past the Ducati pair to take an early lead.



However, the speed of the Ducati was undeniable - as Iannone quickly reclaimed the lead from Rossi and started to set his sights on his maiden MotoGP victory.



On Lap 10, it was fellow Ducati rider Andrea Dovizioso who made a move past Iannone and jumped into the lead - as the two Ducati's led, trailed closely by the Yamaha's of Lorenzo and Rossi.



As the race progressed, it became clear that the track was suited to the high-horsepower of the Ducati's - as the Spielberg circuit is the fastest on the MotoGP calendar.



The gap between the Ducati's and the Yamaha's progressively got larger and larger as the race went on - while Iannone always stayed within touching distance of Dovizioso's lead.



After a close-call where Iannone nearly clipped the back tyre of his team-mate - the Italian rider moved into the race lead with seven laps remaining, a lead which he held until he crossed the chequered flag for his maiden title.



Dovizioso crossed the line less than a second after Iannone - giving Ducati it's first one-two finish since Casey Stoner and Loris Capirossi at Phillip Island in 2007.



Jorge Lorenzo had a return to form by finishing the race in third, ahead of Yamaha team-mate Valentino Rossi who crossed the chequered flag in fourth.



World Championship leader Marc Marquez finished fifth - and the Honda rider holds a 43-point lead in the 2016 World Championship race, ahead of Jorge Lorenzo, while Valentino Rossi sits a further 14 points behind.



Suzuki's Maverick Vinales finished in sixth, followed by Dani Pedrosa (Honda) and Scott Redding (Octo Pramac Ducati).



Monster Yamaha team-mates Bradley Smith and Pol Espargaro completed the top ten, while Australian rider Jack Miller failed to start the race due to a wrist injury.