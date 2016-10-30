Hamilton wins in Mexico to keep title hopes alive

Hamilton was joined on the podium by Rosberg, who finished the race in second, while Red Bull's Max Verstappen finished third - but a five second penalty promoted Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel to the final podium position.



This penalty was issued on Lap 66 when Verstappen was ruled to have gained an advantage from running wide while defending against a move from Vettel - and this five-second penalty relegated Verstappen to fifth, behind Red Bull team-mate Daniel Ricciardo.



The race was filled with drama from the outset - as an early lock-up from Lewis Hamilton saw the reigning World Champion cut the opening corner of the race after a brilliant start that saw him rush into the lead.



Despite cutting the corner, Hamilton was deemed to have not gained an advantage from this incident and was not penalised - which allowed him to maintain the race lead, which he held on to for the remainder of the race.



Behind the race leaders, there was also an incident involving Marcus Ericsson and Pascal Wehrlein - which forced a safety car on the opening lap.



After the track was cleared - it appeared as though the race was destined for a Mercedes one-two, as Hamilton and Rosberg started to pull away from the rest of the field.



It wasn't until the middle portion of the race that Red Bull's Max Verstappen started his pursuit of Rosberg in second - and the Dutch teenager aggressively pushed the World Championship leader to his limits, but couldn't find a way through.



On lap 50, Verstappen finally made his move - as he lunged on the inside of Rosberg to briefly snatch second place, but ran wide and immediately handed the place back to the Mercedes.



As the laps ticked on, Sebastian Vettel began to emerge as a podium contender, as Verstappen's tires began to deteriorate - while the Ferrari driver was on a fresher set.



With five laps remaining, Verstappen's Red Bull locked up while Vettel was within striking distance - forcing him to run wide and cut the corner, resulting in a five-second penalty.



This incident allowed Daniel Ricciardo to emerge and have one final attack for a podium position - but it was to no avail, as Vettel defended the move to perfection and secured third position after race control handed the punishment to Verstappen.



Vettel's Ferrari team-mate Kimi Raikkonen finished the race in sixth, while Force India's Nico Hulkenberg finished seventh.



The Williams duo of Valtteri Bottas and Felipe Massa finished in eighth and ninth respectively, while Sergio Perez (Force India) rounded out the top ten in his home Grand Prix.