Hamilton robbed as Rosberg wins in Monaco

Nico Rosberg has won the Monaco Grand Prix in controversial fashion, as a strategic error from the Mercedes team robbed Lewis Hamilton of victory.



Although Rosberg ended the race on top of the podium, it was his Mercedes team-mate who controlled the majority of the race until his team decided to bring him in for a late pit-stop under safety car.



It was during this stop that Rosberg capitalised and passed Hamilton, who fell into third position behind Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel, who finished the race in second.



When the race resumed with eight laps to go, it was a mad dash for positions - as Hamilton looked to be the fastest car on track, but could not pass Vettel due to the track.



Australian driver Daniel Ricciardo capitalised on the restart, as he successfully made a move to past the Ferrari of Kimi Raikkonen and jump to fifth position.



Red Bull ordered Ricciardo's team mate Daniil Kvyat to allow the Australian to pass him in fourth position in order to put pressure on Lewis Hamilton and chase for a spot on the podium



However, when Ricciardo could not make a move stick on the Mercedes of Hamilton, he was ordered to give fourth place back to his Russian team-mate in Kvyat.



The incident that led to all of the late-race drama was due to a crash between Lotus' Romain Grosjean and 17 year-old Toro Rosso driver Max Verstappen, who ran into the Frenchman in an attempt to move into tenth position.



Verstappen impressed during the race, and had a series of savvy moves which showed poise and skill beyond his years - until the untimely crash forced the young Dutchman to retire from the race.



Frustrated in being over-taken so late in the race, Kimi Raikkonen finished the race in sixth place, followed by Force India's Sergio Perez and Jenson Button, who scored McLaren's first points of the season in eighth.



Sauber's Felipe Nasr finished in ninth ahead of Toro Rosso's Carlos Sainz, who finished out the points in tenth.