Hamilton extends Championship lead in Germany

Hamilton was joined on the podium by the Red Bull duo of Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen - who secured their teams first double-podium of the season.



For Nico Rosberg, it was a race to forget- as a poor start saw Hamilton shoot into the lead, while both Red Bulls also moved ahead of the German driver.



Despite his best efforts, Rosberg couldn't find a way to pass either Red Bull - so the Mercedes garage attempted an under-cut to gain an advantage, but it was to no avail, as Verstappen emerged from the pits ahead of Rosberg.



On Lap 25, Rosberg made his move on Verstappen - as he went for a move on the inside of the Red Bull and finally found a way to overtake the Dutch teenager, who was pushed wide off the track in the process of this move.



However, race control deemed this move to be too aggressive and handed a five second pit-stop penalty to Rosberg, which all but ended his chances of winning his home Grand Prix.



While this drama was taking place, Hamilton was unchallenged at the front of the pack and had opened up a five second lead over the rest of the field.



Daniel Ricciardo made a late push to chase down Hamilton, as the Australian driver set the fastest lap of the race and was slowly gaining on his British rival.



However, it was to no avail - as the Mercedes of Hamilton cruised across the finish line to secure his fourth consecutive Grand Prix win.



Ricciardo crossed the chequered flag 6.9 seconds behind Hamilton, while Verstappen and Rosberg closely followed.



The Ferrari duo of Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen finished in fifth and sixth, while the Force India of Nico Hulkenberg finished in seventh.



Jenson Button had an impressive drive, as the former-World Champion finished in eighth, just ahead of Williams' Valtteri Bottas and Force India's Sergio Perez.





