Hamilton and Bottas make pit stop to open Petronas' G&T Centre

TURIN, Santena, Italy, 14th March 2018 – Four-time F1 World Champion Lewis Hamilton and teammate Valtteri Bottas visited Villastellone today to celebrate the unveiling of PETRONAS’ new $60 million Global Research & Technology (R&T) Centre.



This new facility will drive PETRONAS’ cutting edge technology and will lead the global development of fluids and lubricants the world over including the fluids and lubricants developed for the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Motorsport Team.

The global media event was the third in a series of high profile events leading up to today that was held to celebrate the new Global Research and Technology Centre that will now be the home of PETRONAS Fluid Technology Solutions (FTS).

“FTS is the cornerstone of this technology that enables our partners like the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Motorsport team to maximize their winning potential every time they go out on the track. In addition to this, our track to road engineering has been mutually beneficial for both PETRONAS and Mercedes in developing products for their customers,” said Dato Sri Syed Zainal Abidin Syed Mohd Tahir, Vice President of Downstream Marketing, PETRONAS.

The laboratories of the Global R&T Centre will play a significant part in the development of fuels for the next generation of road car engines using technology tested and proven on the race track.

Four-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton said: “It’s been years in the making so it’s great to get a feel for how this amazing facility is coming to life. PETRONAS is a central pillar of our team and every success that we earn has been achieved together. It is very important to place the achievements that we make on the track into the bigger picture, and this new facility represents the depth of technology which is the lifeblood that powers our cars”

Speaking at the event Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Motorsport driver Valtteri Bottas said: “PETRONAS’ new Global Research and Technology Centre is about developing new technology solutions that will take us further, and do so with even greater awareness of our responsibility to use energy in efficient ways.”

Following the unveiling guests attended an open Q&A in the all new auditorium before a tour of the laboratories and engine test cells, where they learnt more about PETRONAS Fluid Technology Solutions and the development of future mobility solutions.

“This event brings together many of the most exciting strands of PLI’s development and showcases them in what we believe is now the most advanced R&T centre of its kind in our industry,” said Giuseppe D'Arrigo, Group Chief Executive Officer of PLI.

“As a company, PLI is dedicated to moving the world with better, more efficient fluid technology solutions. Our success in achieving that goal leads to the success of our customers and partners, which is exemplified by Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Motorsport’s tally of four consecutive constructors’ and drivers’ championship titles. All of these successes have been supported by PLI here in Italy, where the most technologically rigorous sporting series in the world acts as another laboratory for our technical development.”

For the members of Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Motorsport, the event marked their final public appearance before the start of the new F1 season in Australia on 23-25 March. The fuel and lubricants for this year’s challenger, the hybrid-powered Mercedes-AMG W09 EQ Power+, will be designed, tested and blended at the new Global R&T Centre throughout the 2018 season.

“PETRONAS demonstrates through Formula One that it is a world leader in the global fluids industry – and this new facility reflects the scale of the company’s ambitious development programme,” said Toto Wolff, Team Principal of Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Motorsport.

“After visiting this state-of-the-art facility in Turin, and meeting the talented scientists who will be working here, it’s clear how committed PETRONAS is to invest in an even brighter future through research and technology, he added.

“As a racing team, we are responsible for developing the next generation of technologies for the world’s leading automotive manufacturer – and our mission is mirrored by PLI’s new Global R&T Centre in Turin.”







About PETRONAS



PETRONAS is a Fortune Global 500® company wholly-owned by the government of Malaysia. Together with its subsidiaries and associated companies, PETRONAS is a fully integrated entity with global operations in a wide spectrum of the oil and gas value-chain with strategic interests in more than 50 countries.



About PETRONAS Lubricants International



PETRONAS Lubricants International (PLI) is the global lubricants manufacturing and marketing arm of PETRONAS, the national oil corporation of Malaysia. Established in 2008, PETRONAS Lubricants International manufactures and markets a full range of high-quality automotive and industrial lubricants products in over 90 markets globally.

Headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, PLI has over 30 marketing offices in 27 countries, managed through regional offices in Kuala Lumpur, Beijing, Turin, Belo Horizonte, Chicago and Durban.



Currently ranked among the top 10, PLI is driving an aggressive business growth agenda to secure its position as a leading global lubricants company.





