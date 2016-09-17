Genia propels Wallabies to victory in Perth

The star scrum-half was in scintillating form in Perth, scoring two tries and showcasing his attacking flair on several occasions.



The Wallabies were quick to hit the scoreboard, as Samu Kerevi crashed over the try-line only 38 seconds into the game - following some slick passing from the backline.



Australia's hot start continued minutes later, as hometown hero Dane Haylett-Petty latched onto a sublime no-look pass from Quade Cooper to push the margin to 14-0 in the 7th minute.



Will Genia quickly added to that tally in the 12th minute - when the scrum half dislodged the ball from Argentina's possession and raced away to an open-field try after scooping up the loose ball, extending the Wallaby lead to 21.



Despite leading by such a large margin, the Wallabies were not in complete control of the contest - as Argentina dominated possession, seeing 70 percent of the ball in the first half.



However, the Pumas could not convert this advantage into a major score - as the Australian defense was immense in the first half, making 98 tackles to Argentina's 22.



Argentina added two penalty goals in the half, making the score 21-6 in favour of Australia heading into the major break.



When Argentinian winger Santiago Cordero crossed over for a try in the 44th minute, the Australian lead was reduced to only eight points - as pressure mounted for the Wallabies.



But a piece of brilliance from Sean McMahon broke the game open for Australia, as the flanker broke through several attempted tackles to put his side in scoring position.



Moments later, Genia threw a dummy and dove over for his second try of the night - pushing the margin back to 13 points and relieving the pressure on the home side.

Quade Cooper also provided a spark for Australia - as the Wallabies playmaker threw a stellar no-look pass to put Michael Hooper into space in the 64th minute - putting the result beyond doubt as the Wallabies lead grew to 20.

Argentina crossed over for a late-consolation try through Facundo Isa in the 72nd minute - but it was too little, too late for the Pumas, as a late penalty goal from Reece Hodge locked the score at 36-20 for Australia



