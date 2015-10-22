Andrew “Freddie” Flintoff Returns To Australia.

The All-Rounder Joins The Project And KFC Big Bash League Team.

Network Ten is delighted to announce that former English Cricket Captain Andrew “Freddie” Flintoff MBE will return to Australia and join Network Ten from November 23 for the summer.

After wowing Australian audiences on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! earlier this year, Flintoff will travel to his adopted home to join Carrie Bickmore, Waleed Aly and Peter Helliar as a guest panellist on Network Ten’s The Project.

Flintoff’s involvement with Network Ten will also see him join Ricky Ponting AO, Adam Gilchrist AM, Damien Fleming and Mark Waugh AM in the commentary box for the 2015-16 KFC Big Bash League, providing expert commentary for 13 matches.

The Project hosts Carrie Bickmore, Waleed Aly and Peter Helliar said: “We look forward to having Freddie bring his unique brand of relaxed and irreverent humour to The Project, but he should know that he will never be forgiven for what he did to us in the Ashes.”

Commenting on his association with Network Ten, Flintoff said: “I’m so thrilled that Australia has welcomed me with open arms. I look forward to being all grown-up on The Project desk with my cricket tragic friends Carrie, Pete and Waleed.

“The KFC Big Bash League is a great game for players and fans alike and Network Ten has pulled together an impressive commentary line-up of Aussie cricket legends. I’m looking forward to joining them in the commentary box again,” he said.

Freddie will join Carrie, Waleed and Peter on The Project from Monday, November 23, and commence his commentary duties with the KFC Big Bash League team from Friday, December 18.