Sport

EpisodesFootballBellator MMAFormula 1
More
Back

Every MotoGP race live and free on ONE in 2017

Every MotoGP race live and free on ONE in 2017

Network Ten is pleased to announce the broadcast of the premier motorcycle racing FIM World Championship, MotoGP™, in 2017 and 2018.

With the 2016 MotoGP Championship season nearing its end, the extension of the broadcast deal is a coup for Australian motorsport viewers.

The extended deal guarantees that all MotoGP races will be available live and free on ONE for the next two years. It also guarantees that the Australian round of the MotoGP World Championship, including qualifying and the race, held at Victoria’s Phillip Island will be broadcast live and free. 

In addition, ONE will again feature a pre-race and post-race MotoGP show. Hosted by Mark Howard and expert commentator Daryl Beattie, the pre-race show which will provide a detailed review and expert analysis from the qualifying race, as well as a comprehensive preview of the race. 

A thorough post-race review and analysis will also be provided at the end of all 18 races, which cover 14 countries and four continents. 

Every MotoGP race, including the pre-race and post-race shows, will continue to be available via live streaming at www.tenplay.com.au. 




Sport in June: Wrap
NEXT STORY

Sport in June: Wrap

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Sport in June: Wrap

    Sport in June: Wrap

    There was plenty of football to whet the appetite as the Socceroos secured their passage to their fifth straight FIFA World Cup
    Sport in July

    Sport in July

    A massive month of sport is ahead on 10
    Sport in May: Wrap

    Sport in May: Wrap

    It was another action-packed month of sport as we review all the action from May on 10 play.
    Sport in June

    Sport in June

    Football fans will be treated to the very best with the Socceroos, CommBank Matildas and Australia U23's all in action in June live on 10 play and Paramount+
    Sport in April: Wrap

    Sport in April: Wrap

    Catch up with all the action from April