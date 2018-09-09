Sport

EpisodesFootballBellator MMAFormula 1
More
Back

Ducati's Dovizioso wins San Marino GP

Ducati's Dovizioso wins San Marino GP

2nd place Marc Marquez extends his championship lead with Cal Crutchlow 3rd

Ducati have won for the first time in Misano in 11 years, but were denied a one-two podium finish when Jorge Lorenzo crashed out with 2 laps to go.


Andrea Dovizioso controlled the race from the 5th lap when he overtook his teammate and pole sitter Jorge Lorenzo, who then had to contend with constant pressure from Marc Marquez.


Lorenzo and Marquez who will be Repsol Honda teammates next year, traded positions but allowed Dovizioso to create a 3-second gap.


Cal Crutchlow kept up the pace and was rewarded with a podium place when Lorenzo slid into the gravel on turn 8.


Australia's Jack Miller failed to capitalise on an excellent P2 qualifying place, losing control on the 3rd lap and retiring. 


The 2nd place finish sees Marquez increase his championship lead to 67 points with 6 rounds remaining.


Aragon MotoGP broadcast LIVE on ONE and streamed LIVE on tenplay from 9.30pm AEDT, Sunday 23rd September 2018


Sport in June: Wrap
NEXT STORY

Sport in June: Wrap

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Sport in June: Wrap

    Sport in June: Wrap

    There was plenty of football to whet the appetite as the Socceroos secured their passage to their fifth straight FIFA World Cup
    Sport in July

    Sport in July

    A massive month of sport is ahead on 10
    Sport in May: Wrap

    Sport in May: Wrap

    It was another action-packed month of sport as we review all the action from May on 10 play.
    Sport in June

    Sport in June

    Football fans will be treated to the very best with the Socceroos, CommBank Matildas and Australia U23's all in action in June live on 10 play and Paramount+
    Sport in April: Wrap

    Sport in April: Wrap

    Catch up with all the action from April