Ducati's Dovizioso wins San Marino GP

Ducati have won for the first time in Misano in 11 years, but were denied a one-two podium finish when Jorge Lorenzo crashed out with 2 laps to go.





Andrea Dovizioso controlled the race from the 5th lap when he overtook his teammate and pole sitter Jorge Lorenzo, who then had to contend with constant pressure from Marc Marquez.





Lorenzo and Marquez who will be Repsol Honda teammates next year, traded positions but allowed Dovizioso to create a 3-second gap.





Cal Crutchlow kept up the pace and was rewarded with a podium place when Lorenzo slid into the gravel on turn 8.





Australia's Jack Miller failed to capitalise on an excellent P2 qualifying place, losing control on the 3rd lap and retiring.





The 2nd place finish sees Marquez increase his championship lead to 67 points with 6 rounds remaining.





Aragon MotoGP broadcast LIVE on ONE and streamed LIVE on tenplay from 9.30pm AEDT, Sunday 23rd September 2018



