Dovizioso wins crash-filled Malaysian GP

The race was frantic from the outset, as the opening lap saw four lead changes - starting with Jorge Lorenzo finding the hole-shot off the starting line, while Marc Marquez and Andrea Dovizioso each took their turns in the lead, before Valentino Rossi finished the first lap at the front of the field.



On the second lap, another leader emerged - this time it was the returning Andrea Iannone, who had missed the previous four races due to a fractured vertebra sustained in San Marino.



As the laps ticked on - Iannone continued to control the race from the front, as the straight-line speed of his Ducati was too much for Valentino Rossi, while Dovizioso put the pressure on Rossi from third.



Marc Marquez, Cal Crutchlow and Jorge Lorenzo were close behind - as a pack of six riders began to emerge at the front of the field, opening a seven-second gap between the rest of the field within the first ten laps.



Rossi finally found his answer for the speed of the Ducati on Lap 11 when he worked his way past Iannone to take the lead, but the front five riders were all within two seconds of "The Doctor", with Lorenzo's pace dropping off at the mid-way point of the race.



On the next lap - chaos ensued, as Cal Crutchlow fell from his bike on Lap 12, shortly followed by Marc Marquez - as the Italian trio opened up a comfortable gap ahead of the rest of the field.



However, the wet weather was too much for Andrea Iannone, who slipped from his bike on the next lap - which allowed Jorge Lorenzo to slot into a podium position with six laps remaining, while Dovizioso closed the gap behind Rossi to only 0.2 seconds.



With five laps remaining - Dovizioso made his move past Rossi, as the sheer power of the Ducati was again too much for Rossi to handle, who rode conservatively after being overtaken by his fellow countryman, ensuring an Italian one-two at Sepang.



Jorge Lorenzo secured an unexpected podium finish when he crossed the line 11 seconds behind Dovizioso, while the Avintia duo of Hector Barbera and Loris Baz finished fourth and fifth respectively.



Suzuki's Maverick Vinales finished the race in sixth, with Aprilia's Alvaro Bautista close behind in seventh.



Australian rider Jack Miller (Marc VDS Honda) was eighth, while Pol Espargaro (Yamaha Tech 3) and Danilo Petrucci (Octo Pramac) rounded out the top ten.





