Dovizioso snags championship lead at Silverstone

By winning, this allowed Dovizioso to take the lead in the world championship race, overtaking Marc Marquez after back to back race wins.



Valentino Rossi shot off the front row and into the lead in his 300th race, and in the early stages of the race he looked to be in the some of the finest form of his career, as he broke the track record on the third lap and was flying out front.



Then Rossi was one-upped by his Yamaha team-mate Maverick Vinales, who broke Rossi’s track record on the very next lap and led the pursuit of Rossi out front, as a clear lead pack began to emerge.



Behind the two Yamaha’s was Marc Marquez, who started the race on pole, while Cal Crutchlow and Andrea Dovizioso sat patiently behind waiting to pick their spots.



As the laps ticked on, a front pack of five riders began to separate themselves from the rest of the field - as Jorge Lorenzo had his own battle for best of the rest with Johann Zarco, with the two trading places a few times throughout the race.



On Lap 10, Marquez started to make his push - and broke the twice-broken track record himself, beginning his push through the field again, cutting ahead of Dovizioso, as well as Maverick Vinales to start moving through the field and attempt to spoil Rossi’s 300th.



But then disaster struck on Lap 13, when his engine blew up and forced him to retire from the race - costing him valuable championship points, and opening the door for another rider to grab the lead.



With Marquez out, this allowed Dovizioso to push up into second place and set his sights on Rossi in the lead - and after several cracks down the straight, Dovi got through The Doctor to lead with three laps remaining.



But the race was still far from over, as Maverick Vinales picked up the pace in the final laps to pass Rossi and start to attack the Ducati of Dovizioso, with only 0.4s separating the two with two laps remaining.



Dovizioso stayed in control and managed to make a bit of a gap on Lap 19, but Vinales saved some of his best stuff for the final lap and found himself right on the rear wheel of Dovi with two turns remaining.



But ultimately, the Ducati had the power to push down the final straight and cross the chequered flags in the lead, narrowly ahead of the Yamaha duo of Vinales and Rossi.



Behind the top three, Cal Crutchlow came home (seconds) behind to finish fourth on his LCR Honda.



Jorge Lorenzo finished well clear of the lead pack in fifth, who battled with Johann Zarco for position the position - but ultimately relegating the French rider to sixth.



Dani Pedrosa finished in seventh, with Scott Redding (Pramac Ducati), Alex Rinz (Suzuki) and Alvaro Bautista (Aspar Ducati) rounding out the top 10 - while Australian rider Jack Miller finished just outside of the points in 16th.