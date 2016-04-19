Diamonds Finalise International Fixture

The Australian Netball Diamonds will play on Australian soil for the first time this year in Adelaide, when they host the England Roses on Wednesday 31 August.



The Australian venues for the SANZEA International Netball Series and the Constellation Cup have been finalised, with the Diamonds travelling to Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney and Launceston.



SANZEA is a new partnership between four of international netball’s strongest nations Australia, New Zealand, England and South Africa, with an international series to be contested annually.



A double-header at Auckland’s Vector Arena will launch the series on Saturday 27 August with the world champion Australian Diamonds to face South Africa in their opening game.



The Series will then move to Adelaide, in what will be the Diamonds’ first appearance in South Australia since October 2013, where they defeated the New Zealand Silver Ferns 58-50.



South Australia’s Minister for Tourism, the Honourable Leon Bignell MP said, “hosting the first Australian match of the new international series will excite local netball fans and shine a spotlight on the sport and our city.”



The International Netball Series will wrap up at Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne, with fans treated to a blockbuster double header between the Diamonds and the Silver Ferns, in addition to South Africa and the England Roses.



The Diamonds’ next international campaign, the Constellation Cup, will kick start at Qudos Bank Arena (formerly Allphones Arena), Sydney, followed by the Silverdome, Launceston.



The Diamonds will then travel to New Zealand for the final two Tests, at Vector Arena in Auckland and ILT Stadium Southland in Invercargill, to determine who will claim the Cup.



Australian Diamonds Coach Lisa Alexander said “we are excited to be able to play in four different states this year in front of as many fans as possible.



“We look forward to hosting three strong netballing nations and giving our fans a display of world-class netball, following on from the success of Netball World Cup SYDNEY and the 2015 Constellation Cup.”





2016 International Netball Series

Sat 27 Aug Australian Diamonds South Africa Vector Arena Auckland, NZ Wed 31 Aug Australian Diamonds England Roses Adelaide Entertainment Centre Adelaide, AUS Sun 4 Sep Australian Diamonds

New Zealand Silver Ferns Margaret Court Arena Melbourne. AUS Sun 4 Sep South Africa England Roses Margaret Court Arena Melbourne, AUS

2016 Constellation Cup

Sun 9 Oct Australian Diamonds New Zealand Silver Ferns Qudos Bank Arena (previously Allphones Arena) Sydney, AUS Wed 12 Oct Australian Diamonds New Zealand Silver Ferns Silverdome Launceston, AUS Sat 15 Oct New Zealand Silver Ferns New Zealand Silver Ferns Vector Arena Auckland, NZ Thurs 20 Oct New Zealand Silver Ferns New Zealand Silver Ferns ILT Stadium Southland Invercargill, NZ



