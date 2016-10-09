Davison Wins Drama-Filled Bathurst 1000

Davison held off championship leader Shane Van Gisbergen in a nail-biting final lap to take his second victory at Mount Panorama. Holden’s Nick Percat finished third.



Volvo driver Scott McLaughlin and Holden’s Garth Tander had their Bathurst dreams crushed after both were knocked out of the race in the closing laps, following an incident with race leader Jamie Whincup.



Whincup, who was unscathed in the incident, was handed a 15-second time penalty relegating him to 11th position following the completion of the race.



The thrilling finish at Mount Panorama capped off a great weekend of racing and drama at one of Australia’s biggest sporting events.



On the 10th anniversary of Peter Brock's death, fans around the circuit gave him a standing ovation on lap five of the race. His brother Phil presented the winners' trophy, named in Peter's honour, to Davison and co-driver Jonathon Webb.

Network Ten's broadcast of the great race saw more than 20 hours of live and free coverage hosted by the best commentary team in the business.

TEN Sport's Matt White led the charge alongside former Supercars driver and expert commentator Mark Larkham, current Nissan Motorsport Supercars driver Rick Kelly, Family Feud and All Star Family Feud host Grant Denyer, TEN Sport’s Mark Howard and rev-head model Kate Peck.

Matt White said: “The atmosphere was electric at Mount Panorama this weekend and we are thrilled that the race also resonated with so many Australians watching TEN at home.



"The Supercars Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 is one of the biggest sporting events in the country. To see Will Davison and Jonathon Webb claim the Peter Brock trophy was a thrilling end to a spectacular weekend of racing."

Network Ten will continue the Supercars theme tonight when the highly-anticipated television drama event of the year, Brock, premieres at 8.30pm.



Over two big nights, Brock will follow the life of the King of the Mountain. From his early racing days to his tragic death in Perth, this special television dramatisation traces the soaring highs and brutal lows of one of the country’s most remarkable sportsmen.



Starring Matt Le Nevez as Peter Brock, Brock comprises an all-star cast that includes Brendan Cowell as Peter's adversary Allan Moffat, Ella Scott Lynch as Bev Brock, Natalie Bassingthwaighte as Julie Bamford, Steve Bisley as Harry Firth, Axle Whitehead as Colin Bond and Martin Sacks as Peter's father Geoff Brock.





