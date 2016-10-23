Crutchlow coasts to win at Phillip Island

For Crutchlow, it was his second career MotoGP victory - and is the first British rider to win two premier class races in a season since Barry Sheene in 1979.



The British rider was joined on the podium by Yamaha's Valentino Rossi and Suzuki's Maverick Vinales - who both started the race from outside the Top 10.



In the early stages of the race, it appeared as though Marquez would coast to another victory - as he quickly separated from the field and within four laps had already opened up a lead of 2.5 seconds.



While Marquez pulled away from the field, Valentino Rossi started to work his way through the pack and climbed into a podium contention, as he worked past the trio of Andrea Dovizioso, Aleix Espargaro and Maverick Vinales.



On lap 10, disaster struck for Marquez, as the World Champion fell from his bike on Turn 4, handing the lead to Crutchlow - who started to separate himself from the rest of the field.



As Crutchlow extended his lead to over two seconds, Rossi solidified himself in second place - while the trailing group of Dovizioso, Aleix Espargaro and Vinales continued their pursuit of 'The Doctor'



It looked as if Vinales was the odd-man out, as Iannone and Espargaro continued to trade places in the final podium spot - as the straight line speed of Dovizioso's Ducati was too much for either of the Suzuki riders to match.



On Lap 23, Espargaro's podium hopes crumbled when the Spaniard fell from his bike and out of the race - allowing Vinales to capitalise and snatch third place from Dovizioso, while Crutchlow and Rossi pushed away from the field.



Some brilliant riding from Vinales allowed him to pull away from Dovizioso once he was in clear air - and the young Spaniard secured his fourth career podium finish in the MotoGP class.



Dovizioso finished the race in fourth, while Pol Espargaro finished fifth on his Tech 3 Yamaha.



Jorge Lorenzo was next to cross the chequered flags by finishing in sixth, while Octo Pramac's Scott Redding came seventh.



Bradley Smith (Tech 3 Yamaha), Danilo Petrucci (Octo Pramac Ducati) and Jack Miller (Marc VDS Honda) founded out the Top 10.