Clipsal 500 Recap

The 2016 season kicked off in Adelaide for the Clipsal 500, which saw three races split over two days of action - with two 125km races on Saturday, followed by Sunday's 250km finale.

The Clipsal 500 also saw the return of Chaz Mostert, who was sidelined from racing following his horrific crash in last year's Bathurst 1000. The 23 year old driver was rules out for the remainder of the season with a broken leg and wrist.It was hard to tell that Mostert had been away at all, as he secured pole position for the second race, as DJR Team Penske's Scott Pye secured the top spot for the first race.

However, the star of the first race was Jamie Whincup. It was the third consecutive year that the Red Bull's Whincup had won the opening race in Adelaide. The six-time V8 champion manaed to pass Scott Pye early in the race and did not relent, as he cruised to victory. Pye struggled to maintain his qualifying pace, finishing in 12th.

Whincup was joined on the podium by Holden Racing Team's James Courtney. Shane van Gisbergen started his Red Bull career with a respectable third place finish.

Jamie Whincup secured won the opening race in Adelaide for the third straight year. Photo Credit: Getty Images

In the second race of the day, it was a reversal of fortune for the top two drivers. Holden's James Courtney managed to hold off the Red Bull of Jamie Whincup in a thrilling race, which saw the Holden prevail by 0.63 seconds.

It was a promising result for the returning Mostert, who started on pole and managed to secure his first podium finish since his return, securing third place to wrap up Saturday's action.

On Sunday, it was more of the same from Mostert. Impressive in the qualifying shootout he qualifyed in second place for the major race, behind DJR Team Penske's Fabian Coulthard, which was the team's second pole for the weekend.

Unfortunately for Mostert, the scorching conditions in Adelaide quickly turned into rain which eventually saw his chances of a victory evaporate. His Ford slid around the track and eventually crashed out of the race.

Rain was a major hindrance for the drivers during Sunday's race. Photo Credit: Getty Images

Lightning struck and the race was halted at Lap 42, which threw a lot of team's strategies out of the window. This was especially the case for Fabian Coulthard, who was given a 30 second penalty for failing to carry the 140L fuel minimum.

This penalty opened the door for the SP Tools Commodore of Nick Percat, who emerged from the field to take out his first solo V8 Supercars title in front of his hometown.

Nissan's Michael Caruso finished the race in second place and ended the weekend on top of the 2016 V8 Championship, while Holden Racing Team's Garth Tander completed the podium in a complicated race