Sport

EpisodesFootballBellator MMAFormula 1
More
Back

Changes To Squad Facing South Africa

Changes To Squad Facing South Africa

The Wallabies starting side for The Rugby Championship Test against South Africa this Saturday night has been decided

The final adjustments to the Wallabies side facing off against the Springboks this Saturday have been made. 

Coach Michael Cheika has made just two changes to the starting lineup and with an extended bench, one name will be dropped after the final training session tomorrow. 

The Wallabies to play the Springboks in The Rugby Championship 7.30 this Saturday.


1. Scott Sio (20 Tests)

2. Stephen Moore (c) (107 Tests)

3. Sekope Kepu (68 Tests)

4. Kane Douglas (25 Tests)

5. Adam Coleman (2 Tests)

6. Dean Mumm (48 Tests)

7. Michael Hooper (56 Tests)

8. David Pocock (58 Tests)

9. Will Genia (68 Tests)

10. Quade Cooper (59 Tests)

11. Reece Hodge (1 Test)

12. Bernard Foley (32 Tests)

13. Samu Kerevi (3 Tests)

14. Dane Haylett-Petty (5 Tests)

15. Israel Folau (43 Tests)

Reserves

Tatafu Polota-Nau (66 Tests)

James Slipper (79 Tests)

Allan Alaalatoa (2 Tests)

Rory Arnold (2 Tests)

Lopeti Timani*

Sean McMahon (9 Tests)

Nick Phipps (44 Tests)

Tevita Kuridrani (36 Tests)

Drew Mitchell (70 Tests)

 *denotes uncapped player

**One to be omitted

Join Matt White, Scott Mackinnon, Gordon Bray, Matt Burke and Nathan Sharpe for all the action of the Rugby Championship from Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane as the Qantas Wallabies take on South Africa. Live on TEN, TEN HD  and tenplay, 7.30 Saturday 10 September.

Sport in June: Wrap
NEXT STORY

Sport in June: Wrap

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Sport in June: Wrap

    Sport in June: Wrap

    There was plenty of football to whet the appetite as the Socceroos secured their passage to their fifth straight FIFA World Cup
    Sport in July

    Sport in July

    A massive month of sport is ahead on 10
    Sport in May: Wrap

    Sport in May: Wrap

    It was another action-packed month of sport as we review all the action from May on 10 play.
    Sport in June

    Sport in June

    Football fans will be treated to the very best with the Socceroos, CommBank Matildas and Australia U23's all in action in June live on 10 play and Paramount+
    Sport in April: Wrap

    Sport in April: Wrap

    Catch up with all the action from April