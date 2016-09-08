Changes To Squad Facing South Africa

The final adjustments to the Wallabies side facing off against the Springboks this Saturday have been made.

Coach Michael Cheika has made just two changes to the starting lineup and with an extended bench, one name will be dropped after the final training session tomorrow.

The Wallabies to play the Springboks in The Rugby Championship 7.30 this Saturday.





1. Scott Sio (20 Tests) 2. Stephen Moore (c) (107 Tests) 3. Sekope Kepu (68 Tests) 4. Kane Douglas (25 Tests) 5. Adam Coleman (2 Tests) 6. Dean Mumm (48 Tests) 7. Michael Hooper (56 Tests) 8. David Pocock (58 Tests) 9. Will Genia (68 Tests) 10. Quade Cooper (59 Tests) 11. Reece Hodge (1 Test) 12. Bernard Foley (32 Tests) 13. Samu Kerevi (3 Tests) 14. Dane Haylett-Petty (5 Tests) 15. Israel Folau (43 Tests) Reserves Tatafu Polota-Nau (66 Tests) James Slipper (79 Tests) Allan Alaalatoa (2 Tests) Rory Arnold (2 Tests) Lopeti Timani* Sean McMahon (9 Tests) Nick Phipps (44 Tests) Tevita Kuridrani (36 Tests) Drew Mitchell (70 Tests) *denotes uncapped player **One to be omitted

Join Matt White, Scott Mackinnon, Gordon Bray, Matt Burke and Nathan Sharpe for all the action of the Rugby Championship from Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane as the Qantas Wallabies take on South Africa. Live on TEN, TEN HD and tenplay, 7.30 Saturday 10 September.