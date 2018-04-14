Milestones and misery - Newcastle thrash Mariners 2-8!

Newcastle Jets returned to haunt Central Coast Mariners closing the season just as they opened – Punishing the home team 2-8 for the final F3 derby of the season.

The Jets opened up the scoring to 0-1 in the 10’ as Joey Champnes slotted away a superb ball with clinical finishing.

The visitors dominated the play as Roy O'Donovan of Mariners put away a second goal for the Jets, punishing his former club with a 0-2 lead.

4 minutes later, the Jets continued their dangerous campaign with a third goal, as Riley McGee sends a low shot smoothly past Mariners keeper Ben Kennedy.

The was some joy for Mariners fans in the 39’ with some goal redemption from Connor Pain, as he found the back of the net off a cross from teammate Andrew Hoole.

Connor Pain was able to bring some hope to the struggling home team, as the 1st-half closed at 1-3.

Newcastle continued their unstoppable domination with a fourth goal 53’ into the 2nd-half. Riley McGee broke loose, putting away his second goal for the match, beating Ben Kennedy at the post. Kennedy was injured in the process, suffering what appeared to be a dislocated thumb – Not a good omen for the remainder of the match!

The unstoppable visitors put away their 5th point in the 61’ as Lachlan Jackson headed the ball into the back of the net off of Dimi Petratos' in-swinging corner.

There were minutes of multiple milestones for the Jet - A penalty in the 68’ saw Roy O'Donovan of the Jets send the Ben Kennedy the wrong way, as he claimed Newcastle’s sixth goal – the first time they’ve achieved six in a match during their A-League history.

7 minutes later, Riley McGee makes it seven goals for the Jets – his third for the match, and his first hattick for his senior career!

In the 80th minute the Mariners were able to secure a second goal amongst reconciling with the reality of the wooden spoon – For the 2nd time, Andrew Hoole fed the ball through to teammate Trent Buhagiar as they pulled back one consolation goal.

Central Coast fan’s smiles lasted a fleeting minute, as Newcastle drove their eighth and final goal into the back of the home team’s net. Dimitri Petratos coolly slide the final point home for the Jets.

Central Coast Mariners take out the wooden spoon for the 2017/2018 season, as Newcastle look strong for finals football.