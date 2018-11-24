The Roar win their first game of the season with 2-0 win over City FC

The Roar were after their first win of the 2018/19 A-League season, up against City’s run of being undefeated in an away game all season. However, Brisbane finally pulled out their first win of the season, with a commanding 2-0 win over Melbourne City.

At first, Brisbane looked to be set to have a night of misfortune, with star player Éric Bautheac (#11) appeared to have suffered a match-ending hamstring injury in the 6', followed by Adam Taggart (#27) went down with a suspected shoulder injury. Bother returned to the field to continue the game.

Ironically, it was the Taggart and Bautheac of the Roar who opened the scoring for the match in the 27tth minute! Bautheac sent the ball into the box, to Taggart –who was in the right place, and the right time- who headed it into the back of the net! The Roar were in the lead for the first time this season.

Brisbane walked off the pitch at half-time with a deserved 1-0 lead over their visitors. Melbourne struggled to find form in the first half, completely losing confidence after the opening point.

City FC re-entered the pitch somewhat reinvigorated, with a nervous looking Brisbane, keen to hold onto their lead. But, not for long! In the 66 minute Taggart of the Roar smashed his second goal into the back of the net delivered to the box by his teammate Alex Lopez (#14). You could almost hear a collective sigh of relief from the home crowd, as their team strengthened their lead to 2-0.

Brisbane continued to dominate to the final whistle, with City FC unable to manufacture goal. This is the first win for the Roar for the season.