Brisbane closer to finals with 1-0 win over the Reds

Brisbane Roar v Adelaide United met in the Sunshine State tonight chasing 3-points to keep finals hopes alive.

The hot and humid conditions did not hamper the teams’ efforts to each dominate the pitch. The Roar were desperate for points to help their campaign towards the top six, but the Reds were not giving it away easily holding strong defence against the home side.

Adelaide held firm defence against the Roar for much of the first half, as Brisbane had a number of chances to score, but struggled to put away their opportunities.

The scoring looked to be opened up in the 30’ when Éric Bauthéac of the Roar delivered a sensational pass to teammate Massimo Maccarone who merely had to tap it into the net – He guided the ball just wide and missed his target.

Frustrations began to build as the Roar bought down the pace of the game. In the 39’ Ben Khalfallah of Brisbane edged toward the box when Ryan Strain of Adelaide slid, and brought him down. Strain was shown the yellow, and Éric Bauthéac of the Roar took a free-kick just outside the box. Bauthéac whiped the ball over the wall, belting the it into the back of the net, and opened up the score to 1-0.

The first half ended with Brisbane in the lead 1-0.

The teams struggled to find the rhythm in the second half – Brisbane were desperate to hold the lead, as Adelaide were determined to stay in the game.

The Reds were denied an equalizer in the 54’ when Nikola Mileusnic of Adelaide streamed toward the box, took a shot, but it was tremendously saved by Roar keeper Jamie Young.

As the final minutes wound down, Brisbane ran out victorious 1-0, securing their much needed three points. The Roar now sit in 7th position, just 1 point behind the Western Sydney Wanderers. Their season is not over just yet!



