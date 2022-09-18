Sport

EpisodesFootballBellator MMAMelbourne Cup Carnival
More
Back

Blackmores Sydney Running Festival Fun Facts

Blackmores Sydney Running Festival Fun Facts

Find out more about this iconic running festival

  • 85,000+ biodegradable cups of Gatorade Electrolyte will be consumed
  • 325,000+ biodegradable cups of water will be distributed with over 333 tables set up to serve these from
  • 3,000+ cones and witches’ hats will be used to delineate the course
  • 5,000+ crowd control barriers will be used to line the course
  • 259 portable toilets will be out on the course, located at every drink station
  • 30km+ of road closures and special event clearways and 15km of ‘off road’ for today’s event
  • 17 drink stations
  • 400 bins for water /electrolyte and rubbish
  • 143 brooms and 73 rakes to clean up
  • 324 jugs for pouring 80 paddles for mixing
  • 88 sandbags for weighting signage barriers
  • 33 sunscreen dispensers
  • Almost 1,200 volunteers join the Blackmores Volunteer Team helping to deliver water to our participants and provide event support throughout the event weekend
  • 34% of volunteers say that training in their volunteer roles has given them skills useful for relevant to future paid employment
  • 86% of volunteers say that volunteering increases their sense of community belonging
Blackmores Sydney Running Festival Background
NEXT STORY

Blackmores Sydney Running Festival Background

Advertisement

Related Articles

Blackmores Sydney Running Festival Background

Blackmores Sydney Running Festival Background

How did this iconic running festival begin 20 years ago
Blackmores Sydney Running Festival 2022

Blackmores Sydney Running Festival 2022

LIVE and Free on 10 and 10 play, September 18, 7.00-10.00 AEST.
Women in Sport on 10 play

Women in Sport on 10 play

September is shaping up to be a blockbuster month of women’s sport on 10 play with the CommBank Matildas and WOW – Women of Wrestling headlining proceedings.
Sport in August: Wrap

Sport in August: Wrap

Australia Cup action was the main talking point throughout August with a total of 17 matches taking place live and exclusive on 10 play.
Sport in September

Sport in September

The Socceroos and CommBank Matildas take centre stage across 10 and 10 play with four matches across an action-packed September.