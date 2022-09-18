Back
Blackmores Sydney Running Festival Fun Facts
Find out more about this iconic running festival
- 85,000+ biodegradable cups of Gatorade Electrolyte will be consumed
- 325,000+ biodegradable cups of water will be distributed with over 333 tables set up to serve these from
- 3,000+ cones and witches’ hats will be used to delineate the course
- 5,000+ crowd control barriers will be used to line the course
- 259 portable toilets will be out on the course, located at every drink station
- 30km+ of road closures and special event clearways and 15km of ‘off road’ for today’s event
- 17 drink stations
- 400 bins for water /electrolyte and rubbish
- 143 brooms and 73 rakes to clean up
- 324 jugs for pouring 80 paddles for mixing
- 88 sandbags for weighting signage barriers
- 33 sunscreen dispensers
- Almost 1,200 volunteers join the Blackmores Volunteer Team helping to deliver water to our participants and provide event support throughout the event weekend
- 34% of volunteers say that training in their volunteer roles has given them skills useful for relevant to future paid employment
- 86% of volunteers say that volunteering increases their sense of community belonging