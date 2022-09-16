Blackmores Sydney Running Festival 2022

The only running event in Australia to be broadcast live each year, the Blackmores Sydney Running Festival boasts over 40,000 participants from over 66 countries and has raised over $23 million dollars since its inception for charitable organisations.

2022 will be the 20th Runiversary of the Blackmores Sydney Running Festival, which is the sole remaining participant legacy of the Sydney 2000 Olympic games.

Catch all the action of the spectacular Blackmores Sydney Marathon, as part of the Blackmores Sydney Running Festival. A world-renowned commentary team comprising Olympic legend and former World Record holder, Steve Ovett, Australian Olympian Steve Moneghetti and sports commentator Ian Cohen will present highlights of the day, where world-class athletes from Kenya, China, Japan, Ethiopia and the USA battle it out to become the champion of Australia’s most spectacular marathon.

The Blackmores Sydney Marathon course provides the unique experience to take in a number of spectacular Sydney sights, including running traffic-free over the Sydney Harbour Bridge, through Darling Harbour, Barangaroo, The Rocks and finishing at the iconic Sydney Opera House. Behind the elite competitors, everyday runners will also take part in the 42.2km challenge; some raising money for charity whilst many others will be taking part in the event for the personal satisfaction

We spoke to 10 play's very own Marathon runner, Tristan Burke about his experience with running and this unique event:

"I was a late bloomer and got seriously into running in my 30s, starting off with shorter distance races and building up to half-marathons. It wasn’t long before I had to know if I could go one step further. The 2022 Blackmores Running Festival will be my ninth full marathon.

"I’ve run marathons all over Australia, but there’s something particularly special about Sydney. The beautifully scenic start at Milsons Point, running over the Harbour Bridge, the finish at the Opera House with crowds willing you home – it’s a wonderful event. And with this year being its 20th anniversary, and the first since 2019 due to Covid, it promises to be an incredible day".

How To Watch

Blackmores Sydney Running Festival 2022 LIVE and Free on 10 and 10 play, September 18, 0700-1000 AEST.

Blackmores Sydney Running Festival 2022 Highlights on BOLD and 10 play, September 25, 1400-1500.

Watch both the event and the highlights special on 10 play On Demand on our Special Events page.