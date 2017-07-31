Sport

EpisodesFootballBellator MMAFormula 1
More
Back

Big Bash Is Back

Big Bash Is Back

Bumper Big Bash Schedule Announced for 2017-18 Season

With just over four months to go until the highly anticipated return of the KFC Big Bash League and the Rebel Women's Big Bash League, Network Ten is delighted to announce that it will broadcast a whopping 55 matches over the coming summer. 

Cricket Australia today released a bumper schedule that sees 40 KFC Big Bash League matches played in 48 days, including six double-headers. With all matches of the extended season broadcast in prime time, live, free and exclusive on TEN or ONE, fans will not miss a minute of the action. 


The expanded KFC Big Bash League competition will see an additional eight matches played, with each club allocated one additional home match. The league will also venture to a new venue in Launceston, with other venues currently being considered. 

Following on from last year’s success, the summer schedule will launch with a Rebel Women’s Big Bash League carnival at North Sydney Oval on Saturday, 9 December, that will see Network Ten broadcast four matches live across the weekend. 

Across the season, Network Ten will broadcast 12 Rebel Women’s Big Bash League matches, including the final, live, free and exclusive on TEN or ONE. 

The sizzling 2017-18 KFC Big Bash League season will kick off with the Sydney derby on Tuesday 19 December at Spotless Stadium. 

The semi-finals will be played on Thursday, 1 February and Friday, 2 February, with the highest-finishing club to host the Big Final on Sunday, 4 February 2018. 

Rebel Women’s Big Bash League 
Returns Saturday, 9 December 2017. 
Live, Free and Exclusive on Network Ten 

KFC Big Bash League

Returns Tuesday, 19 December 2017.

Live, Free and Exclusive on Network Ten



Sport in June: Wrap
NEXT STORY

Sport in June: Wrap

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Sport in June: Wrap

    Sport in June: Wrap

    There was plenty of football to whet the appetite as the Socceroos secured their passage to their fifth straight FIFA World Cup
    Sport in July

    Sport in July

    A massive month of sport is ahead on 10
    Sport in May: Wrap

    Sport in May: Wrap

    It was another action-packed month of sport as we review all the action from May on 10 play.
    Sport in June

    Sport in June

    Football fans will be treated to the very best with the Socceroos, CommBank Matildas and Australia U23's all in action in June live on 10 play and Paramount+
    Sport in April: Wrap

    Sport in April: Wrap

    Catch up with all the action from April