Big Bash Is Back

With just over four months to go until the highly anticipated return of the KFC Big Bash League and the Rebel Women's Big Bash League, Network Ten is delighted to announce that it will broadcast a whopping 55 matches over the coming summer.



Cricket Australia today released a bumper schedule that sees 40 KFC Big Bash League matches played in 48 days, including six double-headers. With all matches of the extended season broadcast in prime time, live, free and exclusive on TEN or ONE, fans will not miss a minute of the action.





The expanded KFC Big Bash League competition will see an additional eight matches played, with each club allocated one additional home match. The league will also venture to a new venue in Launceston, with other venues currently being considered.



Following on from last year’s success, the summer schedule will launch with a Rebel Women’s Big Bash League carnival at North Sydney Oval on Saturday, 9 December, that will see Network Ten broadcast four matches live across the weekend.



Across the season, Network Ten will broadcast 12 Rebel Women’s Big Bash League matches, including the final, live, free and exclusive on TEN or ONE.



The sizzling 2017-18 KFC Big Bash League season will kick off with the Sydney derby on Tuesday 19 December at Spotless Stadium.



The semi-finals will be played on Thursday, 1 February and Friday, 2 February, with the highest-finishing club to host the Big Final on Sunday, 4 February 2018.



Rebel Women’s Big Bash League

Returns Saturday, 9 December 2017.

Live, Free and Exclusive on Network Ten



KFC Big Bash League

Returns Tuesday, 19 December 2017.

Live, Free and Exclusive on Network Ten









