Best of 2022 Sport On 10 Play

2022 was a massive year across 10 Play with plenty of moments to savour across the football, Bellator and Melbourne Cup Carnival.

Let’s run through some of those massive moments as we recap a glorious year of sport.

Socceroos book their ticket to Qatar

Australia’s journey to Qatar was full of ups and downs. All seemed lost at one point after a stretch of matches which saw them fail to win. Graham Arnold and his side were being questioned left, right and centre and the Australian public was gearing up for the worst – missing out on a place in the FIFA World Cup.

The Socceroos squad was in the midst of a massive transition with many players on their way out and heading towards retirement which meant that Arnold was charged with refreshing the team with new and young talent – many untested at international level.

The Tokyo Olympics provided many of these fresh faces with the chance to impress as Arnold led the Olyroos at the showcase event in 2021.

Impress they did, with a total of nine members from that squad selected to represent the Socceroos in Qatar.

However, before that incredible journey into the round of 16, we must discuss those nerve wracking matches that booked their ticket to Qatar.

Yet again, the Socceroos had made life difficult for themselves after finishing third in their group and missing out on automatic qualification to the FIFA World Cup.

History repeated itself as they were forced down the playoff route with a clash against UAE on the horizon. Fortunately, for Australia they had enough in the tank to knock out their fellow Asian counterparts which meant that they now had a date with Peru.

Watch the full match replay of the UAE vs Socceroos

Watch highlights from the UAE vs Socceroos

The Australia vs Peru match – the crucial encounter that sealed our fate. The match was full of quite incredible storylines with none more unpredictable than the heroic efforts of Andrew Redmayne which secured our passage into the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

Watch the mini match from the Socceroos vs Peru

Watch the highlights from the Socceroos vs Peru

United proved the doubters wrong

The 2021/22 Isuzu UTE A-League campaign had it all, with a raft of upsets combined with a hectic race to the finish line following multiple postponements due to COVID-19. However, there was a one big winner that came through in the end as Western United stunned the football community by claiming their inaugural title.

No one in their wildest dream were expecting Western to do what they did. They struggled in their first season due to a long list of issues both on and off the park, so not even the most optimistic supporter would have guessed that they would have achieved what they did.

You can relive Western’s journey via the behind the scenes docuseries, United, available to stream live and free on 10 Play.

To catch up with all the big moments from 2022, watch all the full match replays and highlights.

Isuzu UTE A-League Highlights

Isuzu UTE A-League Full Match Replays

Watch United

Matildas Magic

Another incredibly positive 2022 saw the CommBank Matildas pick up valuable wins as they prepare for a massive 2023 FIFA World Cup on home soil.

Catch up with some of those massive moments as they secured wins over Nordic heavyweights Denmark and Sweden as well as comfortable victories over South Africa and Thailand.

Denmark vs Matildas Highlights

Matildas vs Sweden Highlights

Matildas vs Sweden Full Match Replay

Sydney United enter the history books

The Australia Cup 2022 certainly was memorable. National Premier League (NPL) made the most of their moment in the limelight as they battled it out with the very best A-League clubs across the country.

However, it was Sydney United who stood out as they raced to the final against all odds and became the first NPL club to reach the showcase event.

You can catch the Australia Cup 2023 live and exclusive on 10 Play. Stay tuned for further details.

Winter Festival of Football and Sydney Super Cup

Some of the best English Premier League clubs ventured down under to take part in a series of friendlies in July. Catch up with all the highlights from those encounters.

More recently, we have all the action from the Sydney Super Cup which saw former Socceroos coach, Ange Postecoglou, return down under with Celtic as they and Everton went head to head with Sydney FC and Western Sydney Wanderers.

Winter Festival of Football Wrap

Sydney Super Cup Wrap

Feature: Ange Unseen

A Carnival to Remember

The Melbourne Cup Carnival lived up to expectation with an endless amount of shock results as well as plenty of entertainment that kept everyone on the edge of their seat for the four days.

You can recap all the action with our wraps from all four race days and relive some of the best features from an incredible carnival!

VIDEO: 2022 Melbourne Cup Carnival Wrap

ARTICLE: 2022 Melbourne Cup Carnival Wrap

Bellator Bonanza

Catch up with all the thrills and spills from Bellator in 2022. We had a total of 17 main cards throughout the year which you can watch on demand. Relive all those best moments now!

Missed any action from the last couple of years? You can revisit our past events library to watch fights from years back!

Relive all the action from 2022

Past Events Library

NBL on tap!

Catch up with all the action from the NBL with all the action from Sunday Hoops available to watch live and free on 10 Play.

2022 also saw the creation of our new NBL Hub, check it out for all the latest across our extensive library of basketball behind the scenes docuseries.

Guide to NBL On 10 Play

NBL's 12 Days of Christmas

NEXT LEVEL: Inside NBL22

Unrivalled: Inside NBL23

Inside Sydney Kings: To Kingdom Come

Formula 1 returned to Australia

Australian Formula 1 fans were finally able to get the chance to see their favourite drivers live in action for three years as the circuit returned to Albert Park. Australian F1 fans were chomping at the bit as they finally got their long awaited dose of the action in March.

Catch up with all the action with our race wrap and also check out some of the best features from the memorable race weekend!

Looking to find out what’s coming in 2023? Head to our Sport in 2023 On 10 Play article to find out what to look forward to plus find out all the Sport Documentaries available on 10 Play!

VIDEO: 2022 Australian Grand Prix Wrap

READ: 2022 Australian Grand Prix Wrap

Tom Cruise Feature

