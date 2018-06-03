Bellissimo! Ducati takes 1, 2 and Rossi takes 3 at the Italy MotoGP

The Italians rode back on familiar ground, with a home crowd for round 6 of the MotoGP Championship.

Clear skies brought soaring track temperatures and hot heads - A recipe for disaster for six of the riders.

Aussie Jack Miller started at a promising 11th on the Grid, after struggling to get comfortable with new tyres during Qualifying. Unfortunately, the Ducati rider was one of 4 riders on the floor after only Lap 2, who all struggled on the hot track.

Championship leader Marc Marquez ended his winning streak, with a disaster crash that landed him into the gravel trap with 19 laps to go. The Honda rider continued the race 24 seconds down, leaving his 36-point advantage on the leader board under threat.

Jorge Lorenzo took out the race, with his 6th MotoGP win. He was untouchable for most of the race, leading the pack comfortably. It was a brilliant return to form for the Spaniard, who celebrated his first win on a Ducati, having not won a race since he rode for Yamaha.

Italian rider Andrea Dovizioso also ran a steady race, edging his way up the pack to take out 2nd place.

Poll position holder Valentino Rossi –his first Poll since 2016 Spain GP- shattered the all-Ducati podium, finishing in 3rd place.

It was a dream race for Italian fans, with two Italian bikes and Italian rider on the podium.

