KFC Big Bash League. The Countdown Begins.

The countdown is on. With less than one month to go until the KFC Big Bash League kicks off on Network Ten, the teams and commentators are gearing up for another explosive summer of T20 cricket.

The best commentary team in the business is back for 2015-16, led by Mel McLaughlin, Mark Howard and Adam Gilchrist AM with Ricky Ponting AO, Mark Waugh AM, Damien Fleming, Andy Maher and Andrew “Freddie” Flintoff.

The eagerly anticipated 2015-16 season will see more KFC Big Bash League cricket broadcast in prime time than ever before. The bumper schedule sees 35 matches played in 39 days, including four double headers. Fans won’t miss a beat, with every game live and exclusive on TEN or ONE.

Join Mel McLaughlin and Mark Howard with Ricky Ponting and Mark Waugh live from Spotless Stadium on Thursday 17 December to launch the 2015-16 KFC Big Bash League season. Match 1 sees the Sydney Thunder take on the Sydney Sixers in an electrifying season opener that will set the tone for an epic summer of cricket on Network Ten.