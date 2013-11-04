Aus PGA 2013

Network Ten will broadcast all the action from the 2013 Australian PGA Championship, live on ONE and TEN from Thursday, November 7.

Hosted for the first time at the RACV Royal Pines Resort on the Gold Coast, golfing heavyweight and World Number 2, Adam Scott, returns home to play in his first Australian tournament since his historic win at the US Masters.

Host Mark Howard will be joined by golfing legend and former US PGA Champion, Wayne Grady, and former Australian Open champion, Wayne Riley.



Former US PGA Tour player Paul Gow and TEN Sport reporter Andrew Maher will also provide expert on-course commentary and post-round interviews.

Adam Scott will lead the stellar line-up of Australian and International players contending for the prestigious Kirkwood Cup. Also headlining the tournament is Rickie Fowler (US), Marc Leishman (AUS) and World Number 9, Brandt Snedeker (US), in his first PGA Tour of Australia appearance in six years.

Days one of two of the PGA action will be broadcast live on ONE from 1pm (AEDT) from Thursday, November 7. Days three and four will be seen live on TEN from 12pm (AEDT), starting Saturday, November 9.