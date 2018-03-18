Andrea Dovizioso takes out Qatar in 2018 MotoGP opener

Italian Ducati rider Andrea Dovizioso has held off his rival Spaniard and current World Champion Marc Márquez to win in Qatar at Losail International Circuit

– Round 1 of the 2018 MotoGP Championship.

In a thrilling finish, the final lap was a horsepower shootout, where Márquez challenged Dovizioso to take the lead in the final corners, only to be held by Dovizioso on every occasion – A carbon copy of race finales in both Japan and Austria!

Dovizioso ran a calm race, steadily picking off his opponents one-by-one, taking the lead in the final laps “…it was a perfect race” he said.

Márquez of the Repsol Honda Team was pleased with his 2nd position on the podium, stating that Qatar is his ‘most difficult track’ to race.

Veteran Yamaha rider Valentino Rossi, who has just signed another 2-year deal with Yamaha, secured 3rd podium he said he ‘expects more compared to last year’, and feels confident to be continuing with Yamaha.

It was a disappointing finish for Johann Zarco of Monster Yamaha Tech 3 team, who dominated most of the race from his poll position, but ran out of grip towards the end, and finishing in 8th position.

The brilliant season opener was not without incident with both Alex Rins (Team Suzuki Ecstar), and Jorge Lorenzo (Ducati Team) both crashing out at 10 laps.

Aussie Ducati rider Jack Miller finished in 10th position, also hoping for a stronger season.



