Andrea Dovizioso holds onto a thrilling win in the Czech Republic

The Italian rider Andrea Dovizioso takes the podium win

Andrea Dovizioso staged an upset in qualifying snatching pole position which then led to a thrilling victory in the 10th leg of the MotoGP in the Czech Repulic.

It was an incredible team performance with Jorge Lorenzo taking out second place over defending world champion and series leader Marc Marquez.

The race saw an early three bike crash in the middle of the pack with  Bradl, Smith and Maverick Vinales out of the race.

At the halfway point Dovizioso is comfortable in the lead but he slowed the pace down which saw Lorenzo and Rossi back in contention.

With two laps to go Lorenzo attempted to take the lead but Dovizioso cuts back down to get back in front and hangs on through the final corners to win!


Austria MotoGP broadcast LIVE on ONE and streamed LIVE on tenplay.com.au from 9.30pm AEDT, Sunday 12th August 2018


