Sport

EpisodesFootballBellator MMAFormula 1
More
Back

All Blacks retain Bledisloe Cup with crushing win

All Blacks retain Bledisloe Cup with crushing win

40-12 at Eden Park as Beauden Barrett scores 4 tries

New Zealand retained the Bledisloe Cup for the 16th time in a row, as they demolished a determined Wallabies side in the second half.

Beauden Barrett starred with 4 tries and 5 conversions for a personal haul of 30 points.


Barrett scored first for the All Blacks after 12 minutes, but after solid pressure the Wallabies brought the scores level with a try from Will Genia.


Rain just before kick-off led to many errors for both sides, but Australia gave away 3 first half penalties to stop their momentum and let the All Blacks go into half time 14-7 ahead.


A Joe Moody try 2 minutes into the second half, followed by one from Liam Squire gave the All Blacks an unassailable lead.


Reece Hodge ended a flowing Wallabies move to give some hope, but Beauden Barratt scored his 3rd and 4th tries of the game, outrunning the tiring Australia side. 


It could have been much worse for Australia, as New Zealand had 2 other tries ruled out for infringements and will look to improve against South Africa in 2 weeks time.



Result

All Blacks 40

Tries: B Barrett 4, Moody, Squire

Cons: B Barrett 5

Wallabies 12

Tries: Genia, Hodge

Cons: Foley



Join the team for all the analysis, action and electric atmosphere live on TEN and streaming live on tenplay.

The action continues as the Wallabies take on South Africa, broadcast LIVE on TEN and streamed LIVE on tenplay from 7.30pm AEDT, Saturday 8th September 2018



Sport in June: Wrap
NEXT STORY

Sport in June: Wrap

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Sport in June: Wrap

    Sport in June: Wrap

    There was plenty of football to whet the appetite as the Socceroos secured their passage to their fifth straight FIFA World Cup
    Sport in July

    Sport in July

    A massive month of sport is ahead on 10
    Sport in May: Wrap

    Sport in May: Wrap

    It was another action-packed month of sport as we review all the action from May on 10 play.
    Sport in June

    Sport in June

    Football fans will be treated to the very best with the Socceroos, CommBank Matildas and Australia U23's all in action in June live on 10 play and Paramount+
    Sport in April: Wrap

    Sport in April: Wrap

    Catch up with all the action from April