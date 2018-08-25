All Blacks retain Bledisloe Cup with crushing win

New Zealand retained the Bledisloe Cup for the 16th time in a row, as they demolished a determined Wallabies side in the second half.

Beauden Barrett starred with 4 tries and 5 conversions for a personal haul of 30 points.





Barrett scored first for the All Blacks after 12 minutes, but after solid pressure the Wallabies brought the scores level with a try from Will Genia.





Rain just before kick-off led to many errors for both sides, but Australia gave away 3 first half penalties to stop their momentum and let the All Blacks go into half time 14-7 ahead.





A Joe Moody try 2 minutes into the second half, followed by one from Liam Squire gave the All Blacks an unassailable lead.





Reece Hodge ended a flowing Wallabies move to give some hope, but Beauden Barratt scored his 3rd and 4th tries of the game, outrunning the tiring Australia side.





It could have been much worse for Australia, as New Zealand had 2 other tries ruled out for infringements and will look to improve against South Africa in 2 weeks time.









Result

All Blacks 40



Tries: B Barrett 4, Moody, Squire



Cons: B Barrett 5



Wallabies 12



Tries: Genia, Hodge



Cons: Foley





