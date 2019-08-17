All Blacks Dominate at Eden Park

After their 47-26 shock loss last Saturday the All Blacks were keen for redemption. This was the last test for New Zealand captain Kieran Read at Edan Park and the 100th test for coach Steve Hansen giving the home team extra incentive to win. The Wallabies were pumped after their record-breaking win over their arch-rivals. Tonight was the Bledisloe Cup decider.

The Aussies hadn't won at Eden Park in 33 years and unfortunately that didn't change tonight. The All Blacks dominated the entire game to win 36-0.

New Zealand came out strong asserting pressure on the Wallabies from the start in raining conditions.

The All Blacks put the first points on the board with a penalty in the 5th minute.

The Wallabies took until the 15th minute to start fighting back and taking the game into the New Zealand half. They had a chance of a penalty but the ball hit the post.

Kurtley Beale got the ball over the line in the 20th minute but was pushed back by a solid New Zealand defence.

Christian Lealiifano got a second chance at a penalty but pushed it wide this time.

New Zealand quickly got back the other end of the field attacking. Then in the 29th minute Richie Mo'unga intercepted the ball and charged down the field with no one in front to stop him. The try was converted taking the score to 10-0.

Two minutes later the All Blacks spread the Wallabies defence wide and went straight through the gap. Aaron Smith scored and Richie Mo'unga converted. 17-0 to the All Blacks.

New Zealand got straight back down the Australians end. Isi Naisarani got the ball and relieved the pressure off the Wallabies by running almost to half way. But the All Blacks immediately returned the game to the Wallabies try line.

Dane Coles of New Zealand was given a yellow card after judo throwing Nic White off the ball and with his arm around White's throat. This allowed the Wallabies to settle and move the ball down the field.

New Zealand had one last charge at the Australians try line in the first half. The All Blacks were given a penalty which Mo'unga missed from just in front.

The second half started and Wallabies number 3 Allan Alaalatoa had to go off after a head knock.

In the 46th minute Sonny Bill Williams scored for the All Blacks. With a conversion the score went to 24-0.

Whenever the Wallabies got the ball down the field New Zealand just as quickly got the ball back and took it back down the field.

Richie Mo'unga went off in the 59th minute with a suspected injured shoulder.

The Wallabies kept persevering but the All Blacks were impenetrable.

Off a kick, Sevu Reece kicked the ball and chased picking it up and scoring. Beauden Barrett easily converted the try taking the score to 31-0.

Reece crossed the line again 2 minutes later but was called back due to a knock-on.

George Bridge scored a magnificent try for the All Blacks after the ball went all the way down their line. Australia's defence was stretched to two New Zealand players on one Wallaby. Beauden Barrett failed to convert the try. 36-0 to the All Blacks.

New Zealand wanted to reassert their power after last week and were completely unstoppable tonight.

Rugby - Wallabies v Samoa - LIVE on 10 and streamed LIVE on 10 play. Broadcast commences - 7.00pm AEST Saturday 7 September.