Alex Rins Wins His First Ever MotoGP

MotoGP Grand Prix of the Americas took the riders to Austin, Texas.

Round 3 of the MotoGP was 20 laps of the 20 corner Circuit of the Americas track.

Going into this race Marc Marquez, the defending champion, had never lost at this track. He had a brilliant start from pole position easily pulling away from the pack until he crashed out with 12 laps to go. He tried desperately to restart his bike but luck wasn't on his side today.

Cal Crutchlow was looking good for a podium finish but crashed out at corner 11 with 15 laps to go.

With Marquez out of the race Valentino Rossi moved up from second to first.

Jorge Lorenzo, Marquez's Repsol Honda teammate, retired from the race with mechanical issues at the same corner as Marquez, with 10 laps to go.

Alex Rins on his Suzuki took the lead from Rossi with 4 laps to go. Rossi ducked back in front a moment later but overbraked on the corner allowing Rins back through again.

Rossi tried hard to get back to the front but Rins held him off for his first ever MotoGP win.

Australian Jack Miller secured third for his first podium finish of 2019.

Round Four of the 2019 MotoGP Spain Championship LIVE on 10 Bold and streamed LIVE on 10 play. Broadcast commences - 9.30pm AEST Sunday 5 May.