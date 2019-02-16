Bonevacia shines as Wanderers beat United

Goals from Roly Bonevacia, Abraham Majok and an opener from Oriol Riera saw Western Sydney Wanderers cruise to a surprise win at 4th-placed Adelaide United's Coopers Stadium.



Despite better possession and equalising at the end of the first half, United will rue missed chances including a saved penalty.



A deflected Roly Bonevacia strike put Wanderers 2-1 up and Adelaide were chasing the game when Bonevacia played in Abraham Majok who deftly lobbed keeper Paul Izzo from the edge of the box to settle the match.



Bonevacia shone in attack and constantly pushed the United defence into retreat as they looked to get back into the game in the closing minutes.



The teams went in level at half-time, Wanderers surrendering an early lead.



WSW started brightly and Oriol Riera opened the scoring in the 12th minute.



A floating free kick from 30 yards out looked harmless but the Spanish striker left his markers and skillfully placed a header into the side of the goal.



Riera's 6th of the season was nearly cancelled out 4 minutes later when the home team were awarded a controversial penalty via VAR.



Jordy Thomassen rolled over an outstretched leg in the box and the referee initially allowed play to continue, before consulting the video replay.



Justice was done when Wanderers keeper Vedran Janjetovic saved Craig Goodwin's penalty, low down to his right.



Adelaide increased the pressure and managed 70% possession - their reward coming in the 44th minute with a Ryan Kitto equaliser.



After a punch-out from the keeper, Kitto was first to react and drilled in a low half-volley from the edge of the box.



United were ascendant and manager Marco Kurz will look back and wonder where the 3 points went.



