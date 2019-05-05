Sport

Extra Time Win for Adelaide United

Home Ground Win For Adelaide

Going into this game Adelaide United hadn't beaten Melbourne City all season. With a home ground advantage at Coopers Stadium for the second elimination final Adelaide certainly came out strong and dominated the first 20 minutes of the game before Melbourne City found their groove. Then it turned into a proper end to end match that you would expect from an elimination final. 

In the 14th minute, Ben Halloran almost drew first blood for Adelaide with a howler of a ball hitting the crossbar.

Two yellow cards were given in the first half. Isaias of Adelaide in the 27th minute and Kearyn Baccus of Melbourne in the 36th minute.

Craig Goodwin had a great chance to get the first points on the board in the opening two minutes of the second half but Melbourne's defenders were too good.

Marco Kurz, Adelaide's coach, received the third yellow card of the match in the 60th minute.

Florin Berenguer placed a shot across the face of Adelaide's goal in the 66th minute. Followed up shortly by another. Neither making the back of the net. Then Riley McGree hit a power shot that had Paul Izzo jumping to save it.

In the 85th minute Isaias missed a stunning freekick that would have ended the game in regulation time. 

Halloran was given a yellow card in stoppage time.

Riley McGree kept the yellow cards coming receiving one in the 95th minute.

Extra time kept the end to end flow happening. The players still giving it their all but legs were starting to tire.

Paul Izzo rose to the challenge again and made a world class save against Shayon Harrison in the second half of extra time.

Then Ben Halloran got the ball through the legs of Eugene Galekovic but it hit the post. This would have been a classic goal to win the match for Adelaide but it wasn't to be.

With two minutes remaining in extra time Adelaide scores. Goodwin passed to Papa Baba Diawara who remained calm under pressure. Diawara made a clean pass to Ben Halloran who placed the ball in the back of the net. With this the stadium erupted.

Adelaide had been tiring and Melbourne looked like the team who would eventually rise to the top but Adelaide remained strong until the end.


    Advertisement

    Related Articles

