97th-minute United winner in seven-goal thriller

In one of the most action-packed games of the A-League season, Adelaide United beat Brisbane Roar 4-3 - they won this epic match in the 97th minute after coming back from being 3-0 down in the first half.



In a match that ended 10 men against 9, Nikola Mileusnic sparked amazing scenes at the Coopers Stadium as his header from close range won it for United deep into added time.



The Roar imploded in the second half - despite being 3-1 up at half-time, a second yellow for Dane Ingham for kicking the ball away and a straight red for keeper Jamie Young who clattered striker Craig Goodwin outside the area after missing the ball.



Goals from Goodwin and a second goal in consecutive games for George Blackwood, levelled the score and Adelaide laid seige to the Brisbane goal.



It looked like the Roar would hold out, until Armiento sent in a wicked cross and Mileusnic finished with a header across the keeper.



The story of the game was shaped in the 9th minute with a harsh red card for Ken Ilso.



The Adelaide striker lost control of the ball on the edge of the Brisbane box and caught Roar captain Matt McKay on the shins, with the ball knocked away.



Ilso stood in disbelief as referee Alex King showed him a straight red, to the boos of the crowd.



10 minutes later the visitors were able to capitalise - a perfectly-timed through ball from Adam Taggart let Henrique round the keeper and slot home from close range.



Although it was flagged offside in the stadium, the goal was allowed to stand after referring to VAR.



United had chances - Kitto swept wide from inside the box but Brisbane doubled their lead with a first A-League goal for Dylan Wenzel-Halls.



The 21 year-old from Ipswich, was first to react when a speculative cross bounced off Ryan Strain and he finished from 6-yards out.



The Roar were 3 goals ahead with only a few minutes to half-time.



Adam Taggart got his 50th A-League goal, with a clean strike from outside the box.



Adelaide got the lifeline they needed 2 minutes into first-half stoppage-time.



An exquisite Isaias free kick from just outside the box sent them into the break 1-3 down, but no-one could have predicted the madness of the second half.



