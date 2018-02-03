Adelaide leap into 4th position

The pressure of finals hopes hung heavily upon the two sides set to clash on a sunny afternoon in the City of Churches.

The last time the two teams met, Adelaide ran out to a 3-0 win. However, both teams were in promising form and coming off wins.

The match set off at the trilling pace with a goal 4’ into play putting Glory in front. A well-placed cross from Scott Neville, allowed a superb header into the back of the net from Andy Keogh bringing the score 0-1, and leaving the home crowd stunned.

The home team continued to feel Glory’s relentless attack, when in the 12’ a heavily pressured Dino Djulbic of Glory delivered a devastating own goal, as he headed the ball into the back of his team’s net, equalizing the scoring 1-1.

Nearing the end of the first-half, the 39’ saw the pacey Reds’ Nikola Mileusnic get away with the ball to no pressure, shooting across Perth keeper Liam Reddy putting Adelaide infront 2-1.

Half-time arrived in favour of the Reds, after coming from behind.

The pressure was on into the 2nd half with Perth chasing hard to equalize. The frustration resulted in Perth suffering two yellow cards in quick succession – to Xavier Torres in the 49’ and Marc Warren in the 51’ – both bringing down Reds Midfielder Jordan O’Doherty!

The resulting penalty given just outside the box gave Adelaide an opportunity to lengthen the lead, though Ben Garuccio of the Reds just missed the crossbar.

Adelaide continued to dominate possession well into the 2nd half, leaving Perth increasing vulnerable. The final minute of extra time saw Perth with an opportunity to equalize – Diego Castro takes a dramatic shot from inside the box – but shoots it straight at Reds keeper Paul Izzo.

The match ends after a thrilling final 20 minutes, with Adelaide United victorious 2-1 over Perth Glory.

The 3-point win sees Adelaide leapfrog Melbourne Victory to slot comfortably into the 4th position on the A-League ladder.

