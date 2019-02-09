Adelaide United v Melbourne City draw in extra time clencher

Adelaide United and Melbourne City played out a dynamic match with 1-1 draw in Round 18 of the Hyundai A-League.



In the 43' Craig Goodwin scored, breaking the deadlock with a header past the goal keeper, placing the Reds on the scoreboard going into the half time break.



Melbourne City's Jamie Maclaren had an impressive start in his first game back with a great save midway through the second half.



In the 69' Maclaren made magic happen with a clear pass from Luke Brattan, setting up an opportunity inside the box, to then follow through with a goal, and even the score with Adelaide 1-1.



Despite a strong finish Melbourne City were unable to find a second winner to take the win and move past rivals Adelaide United on the ladder.



