Network Ten to Broadcast Hyundai A-League and Caltex Socceroos Matches

The year is heating up with the announcement of football coming LIVE to ONE in 2017 and 2018, taking Australian Football to more fans than ever before

Network Ten will broadcast 27 Harvey Norman Saturday Night football Hyundai A-League games and all finals. The Saturday night fixture will include some of the biggest matches of season, highlighted by the hugely popular Sydney and Melbourne derbies. 

After the completion of the current round of World Cup Qualifiers this year, Caltex Socceroos matches will be shown on Network Ten from 2018. 

The country’s best commentary team featuring Mark Bosnich, Robbie Slater, Simon Hill, Adam Peacock, Andy Harper and Tara Rushton will guide fans through the Saturday night match LIVE on ONE from 7.30pm, as they deliver their world-class broadcast. 


Football on ONE



A-League and Socceroos coming soon to ONE


    There was plenty of football to whet the appetite as the Socceroos secured their passage to their fifth straight FIFA World Cup
