Network Ten to Broadcast Hyundai A-League and Caltex Socceroos Matches

Network Ten will broadcast 27 Harvey Norman Saturday Night football Hyundai A-League games and all finals. The Saturday night fixture will include some of the biggest matches of season, highlighted by the hugely popular Sydney and Melbourne derbies.



After the completion of the current round of World Cup Qualifiers this year, Caltex Socceroos matches will be shown on Network Ten from 2018.



The country’s best commentary team featuring Mark Bosnich, Robbie Slater, Simon Hill, Adam Peacock, Andy Harper and Tara Rushton will guide fans through the Saturday night match LIVE on ONE from 7.30pm, as they deliver their world-class broadcast.















