Melbourne City continue perfect start to 2017

Melbourne City continued their winning streak with a classy defensive effort over Adelaide United on their home pitch. City retained their perfect record with

quality strikes from Ross McCormack.



City's impressive start to the 2017/2018 season is attributed to a brilliant defensive game across the pitch. This allowed Melbourne's forward Ross McCormack to take

advantage of the foul by United's, Izzo on City's Stefan Mauk and finish the goal with ease.



McCormack continued his impressive running power by curling a free kick from just outside the box into the net.



Adelaide United dominated the final stages of the game hoping for a goal to set up a grandstand finish, but with no success.



Melbourne City's next challenge is the home game battle against A-league champions Sydney FC.



Goals:



Adelaide United: 0

Melbourne City: 2

