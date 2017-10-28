Sport

Melbourne City continue perfect start to 2017

Melbourne City have continued their winning streak with a 2-0 victory over Adelaide FC

Melbourne City continued their winning streak with a classy defensive effort over Adelaide United on their home pitch. City retained their perfect record with
quality strikes from Ross McCormack.

City's impressive start to the 2017/2018 season is attributed to a brilliant defensive game across the pitch. This allowed Melbourne's forward Ross McCormack to take
advantage of the foul by United's, Izzo on City's Stefan Mauk and finish the goal with ease.

McCormack continued his impressive running power by curling a free kick from just outside the box into the net.

Adelaide United dominated the final stages of the game hoping for a goal to set up a grandstand finish, but with no success.

Melbourne City's next challenge is the home game battle against A-league champions Sydney FC.

 Goals:

Adelaide United: 0
Melbourne City: 2

Newcastle Jets v Wellington Phoenix, broadcast LIVE on ONE and streamed LIVE on tenplay.com.au from 7pm AEDT, Saturday 4th November 2017

Sport in June: Wrap

    There was plenty of football to whet the appetite as the Socceroos secured their passage to their fifth straight FIFA World Cup
