Sport

EpisodesFootballBellator MMAFormula 1
More
Back

Netball World Cup 2015 Gold Medal Match

Netball World Cup 2015 Gold Medal Match

2015 Netball World Cup.Gold Medal Match This Sunday LIVE On TEN.

After suffering their first loss in 21 matches last Sunday, Australia have re-joined the winners circle and secured a semi-final berth at the 2015 Netball World Cup in Sydney this weekend live on TEN at 2pm (AEST).

The Diamonds bounced back from their defeat to New Zealand on Sunday to get their title defence back on track with a 51-41 win over England on Tuesday and a 66-31 win over South Africa on Wednesday.
Australia will play their final match of the qualification round tonight against Wales at Allphones Arena in what will be the two countries first Netball World Cup meeting in 24 years.

The Australian Diamonds will go into the finals as not only the host nation, but reigning World Champions, the current number one-ranked side and the most decorated nation in Netball World Cup history. 

Join TEN Sport’s Mel McLaughlin with former Diamonds Sharelle McMahon, Liz Ellis, Catherine Cox and Temepara Bailey and netball experts Kelli Underwood, Anita Navin, Jenny Woods, Sue Gaudion and Dan Ryan for all the analysis, action and electric atmosphere over the weekend on Network Ten.

2015 Netball World Cup.
Qualification Round. Australia V Wales. 
10.30pm Friday, August 14 On ONE. 

Semi Final #1. Australia V TBC.
2.00pm (AEST) Saturday, August 15 Live On TEN.

Bronze Medal Match.
1.00pm (AEST) Sunday, August 16 Live On ONE.

Gold Medal Match.
3.00pm (AEST) Sunday, August 16 Live On TEN.


Sport in June: Wrap
NEXT STORY

Sport in June: Wrap

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Sport in June: Wrap

    Sport in June: Wrap

    There was plenty of football to whet the appetite as the Socceroos secured their passage to their fifth straight FIFA World Cup
    Sport in July

    Sport in July

    A massive month of sport is ahead on 10
    Sport in May: Wrap

    Sport in May: Wrap

    It was another action-packed month of sport as we review all the action from May on 10 play.
    Sport in June

    Sport in June

    Football fans will be treated to the very best with the Socceroos, CommBank Matildas and Australia U23's all in action in June live on 10 play and Paramount+
    Sport in April: Wrap

    Sport in April: Wrap

    Catch up with all the action from April