Netball World Cup 2015 Gold Medal Match

After suffering their first loss in 21 matches last Sunday, Australia have re-joined the winners circle and secured a semi-final berth at the 2015 Netball World Cup in Sydney this weekend live on TEN at 2pm (AEST).



The Diamonds bounced back from their defeat to New Zealand on Sunday to get their title defence back on track with a 51-41 win over England on Tuesday and a 66-31 win over South Africa on Wednesday.

Australia will play their final match of the qualification round tonight against Wales at Allphones Arena in what will be the two countries first Netball World Cup meeting in 24 years.



The Australian Diamonds will go into the finals as not only the host nation, but reigning World Champions, the current number one-ranked side and the most decorated nation in Netball World Cup history.



Join TEN Sport’s Mel McLaughlin with former Diamonds Sharelle McMahon, Liz Ellis, Catherine Cox and Temepara Bailey and netball experts Kelli Underwood, Anita Navin, Jenny Woods, Sue Gaudion and Dan Ryan for all the analysis, action and electric atmosphere over the weekend on Network Ten.



2015 Netball World Cup.

Qualification Round. Australia V Wales.

10.30pm Friday, August 14 On ONE.



Semi Final #1. Australia V TBC.

2.00pm (AEST) Saturday, August 15 Live On TEN.



Bronze Medal Match.

1.00pm (AEST) Sunday, August 16 Live On ONE.



Gold Medal Match.

3.00pm (AEST) Sunday, August 16 Live On TEN.



