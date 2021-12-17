10 play Summer Of Sport 2021/2022

Action-packed weekends featuring the best Liberty A-League and Isuzu UTE A-League matches and back-to-back National Basketball League games, all LIVE and Free on 10 play with select events available for On Demand viewing. Plus, highlights from the current season.

Bellator MMA returns with a blockbuster World Heavyweight Unification bout pitting current 265-pound champion Ryan Bader against interim titlist Valetin Moldavsky to take place on Sunday 30 Jan, 2pm AEDT.

The FFA Cup Quarter Finals kick-off Dec 22 with more events to be announced, all LIVE and Free on 10 play.

The FA Cup on 10 play continues with Round 3 from Jan 8 with select games from the tournament's 150th season. There are also round preview shows, draws and highlights for the current season.

The AFC Women’s Asian Cup kicks off Jan 20 with the Matildas challenging Indonesia on Jan 21, LIVE and Free on 10 BOLD and 10 play. You can also watch previous Matildas friendly matches On Demand, plus interviews and extras.

The Asian Qualifiers resume Jan 27 with the Socceroos taking on Vietnam on home solid at AAMI Park, Melbourne LIVE and Free on 10 and 10 play and watch On Demand select events from the season. Stay tuned for further events.

Check 10 play for further updates and announcements.

Further Details

Check the FFA Cup fixtures page for details on how to watch the games LIVE. Not only that but 10 play has highlights and video extras.

Check the NBL: Sunday Hoops fixtures page for details on how to watch the games LIVE. Not only that but 10 play has On Demand events, highlights and an NBL Preview Show.

Check the Liberty A-League fixtures page for details on how to watch the games LIVE. Not only that but 10 play has On Demand events, highlights, and a round preview.

Check the Isuzu UTE A-League fixtures page for details on how to watch the games LIVE. Not only that but 10 play has On Demand events, highlights, and a round preview.

Check the FA Cup fixtures page for details on how to watch the games LIVE. Not only that but 10 play has each draw, round highlights, and a round preview.

Check the Matildas fixtures page for details on how to watch the games LIVE. Not only that but 10 play has On Demand events, highlights, interviews and more.

Check the Socceroos fixtures page for details on how to watch the games LIVE. Not only that but 10 play has On Demand events, highlights, interviews and more.

Check the AFC Asian Qualifiers: Road To Qatar fixtures page for details on how to watch the games LIVE. Not only that but 10 play has On Demand events and highlights for select games.