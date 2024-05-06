FA Cup Reload 1981: Ricky Villa

A-Leagues All Access
Believe
A pre-game bust up between retiring Melbourne City captain Scott Jamieson and Central Coast Mariners’ athletic and vibe manager, ex-Socceroo Andy Bernal lights the fuse for an explosive decider. Eccentric striker Jason Cummings, the self-anointed ‘king of the coast’, takes centre stage yet again on and off the pitch, with his hat-trick triggering jubilant scenes among the Mariners family.
Countdown
Larrikinism, reflections of heartbreaking Isuzu UTE Grand Final memories and heartwarming yarns and interactions intertwine in 'Countdown', the ultimate 2022/23 Grand Final preview to Saturday’s CommBank Stadium decider. Central Coast Mariners joker Jason Cummings follows through on an outrageous golf course bet, whilst defender Brian Kaltak’s deep connection with the local Vanuatu community is unearthed. Chess is Melbourne City’s extra-curricular sport of choice, as outgoing starlet Jordan Bos takes us into his family home ahead of his record-breaking Belgian move.
Do or Die
It’s the two Isuzu UTE A-League sides whose bold backing of local youth has sensationally paid off, leaving them one win away from a Grand Final. A record home Central Coast Mariners crowd creates an electric atmosphere, in this rough-and-tumble encounter with Adelaide United. Coaches Nick Montgomery and Carl Veart ride every emotion as former players of their respective clubs, with the All Access crew capturing the key addresses and moments from both change rooms.
High Stakes
It’s game on with a Grand Final spot on the line in the Isuzu UTE A-League season, and ‘High Stakes’ sets the scene for this Friday’s finely poised second semi-final between Melbourne City and Sydney FC. YouTube sensation Niko Omilana makes a surprise appearance at Allianz Stadium, in a first leg match that includes unprecedented VAR access and drama, with Socceroos star Mathew Leckie and ex-Premier League striker Adam Le Fondre in the thick of the action.
Bad Blood
It was the first ever Sydney derby final and sparks were ignited on the pitch and inside the change rooms. ‘Bad Blood’ includes unseen footage of Western Sydney attacker Milos Ninkovic’s bust up with his former mentor, Sydney FC coach Steve Corica, in the bowels of CommBank Stadium, before he was frogmarched out of his former change room. Sydney FC’s famous win on enemy territory sparked scenes of jubilation and relief for Corica, having secured a semi-final berth with Melbourne City in a season he’s been under immense pressure.
Rise to the Occasion
“Rise To The Occasion” provides unprecedented access into the matchday preparation for the biggest game of the season. With FIFA World Cup and Matildas stars on display, respective Sydney FC and Western United coaches and players deliver rousing team talks, with the Sky Blues desperate to avoid a record-breaking fourth-straight Grand Final loss, with coach Ante Juric revealing how his players inspired him to overcome a mystery illness. Western United, the competition’s newest side, have drafted in sidelined stars and former players to try and get them over the line at Sydney's CommBank Stadium.
The Other Side
Beneath the larrikin exterior, Western United attacker Lachie Wales is a deep thinker with a complex past. ‘The Other Side’ explores his mum’s tragic passing during Wales' high school years and how it impacted his football career. Wales also opens up for the first time about the Olyroos controversy which initially saw him banned from the Tokyo Olympics. His myriad personalities are one display, from team joker and quizmaster, to agent provocateur as the tense Melbourne City rivalry erupts in Jamie Maclaren’s record-breaking game.
One More Chance
Captain Nat Tobin’s insatiable work ethic sees her juggle occupational therapy with her Sydney FC defensive duties, leading her team’s charge for a record-equalling fourth championship. Pre-game drama compromises their latest title tilt, as Tobin’s leadership is in the spotlight after a tough outing against ambitious expansion side Western United, with a grand final spot at stake.
The Future
The scrutiny is on the youngster who just became the latest Socceroos debutant and has been billed as one of the rising stars of the Isuzu UTE A-League. Gamer, prankster, dancer, Joe Gauci’s myriad personalities underline the stereotype that goalkeepers march to the beat of a different drum. ‘The Future' is a heart-warming story of the local product and football-obsessed kid who’s broken into the team he supported, and is now coached by his boyhood idol. It captures Gauci lining up for United in the week following his senior international debut, up against fellow Socceroo, Andrew Redmayne of Sydney FC.
Born for This
The Rufer's are New Zealand football's first family. The son and nephew of New Zealand football greats Shane and Wynton Rufer, Alex Rufer is carving his own football path for club and country. Coinciding with his return to the All Whites, the Wellington Phoenix skipper reflects on how the family name has influenced his football journey in “Born for This”. Rufer also leads finals-bound Phoenix into battle against a desperate Melbourne Victory.